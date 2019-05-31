A Hillsboro man was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple charges of sexually assaulting a child.
Joseph L. Gaytan, 31, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation and exposing genitals, police said.
On Tuesday, authorities said they received a complaint of multiple acts of sexual assault of a child that had occurred in Hillsboro in April and May.
After investigating, police arrested Gaytan and booked him in the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center, authorities said.
Gaytan was issued a $75,000 cash bond during his bond hearing Thursday and his initial appearance is 8:30 a.m. June 25 in the Vernon County Courthouse, according to the Vernon County District Attorney’s office.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.