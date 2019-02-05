Invisible Fence of the Tri-States in Holmen received a National Dealer Circle of Excellence Award from Invisible Fence, a designation that recognizes it as one of the top performers among 36 dealers.
Invisible Fence of the Tri-States has been part of the company’s network since 2009 and serves about 1,900 customers in the Coulee Region. It not only offers free in-home consultations, installation and training to keep customers’ pets contained safely but also donates pet oxygen masks to local fire departments, as well as dog/cat CPR.
“We are proud to represent our home town and bring that experience to our clients,” Tri-States owner Karla Toppen said. “We believe in pets’ safety because we know we only have them for a short time and want the best for our pets.”
Tri-States has donated pet oxygen masks to fire departments in La Crosse, the town of Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska, the town of Shelby, Tomah and Trempealeau, as well as Winona and Brownsville, Minn. It also has taught other firefighters dog/cat CPR at the Holmen Fire Department.
