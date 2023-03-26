Low supply is causing a rise in home prices but low sales for the housing industry.
The last time the housing industry saw such weak sales was in 2012, as the market was starting to recover from the Great Recession.
High mortgage rates also are discouraging some home buyers. Flat income levels, strong prices and the rising mortgage rates brought Wisconsin’s housing affordability index down by 30, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
From February 2022 to February 2023, median home prices rose 11.7% to $262,500 across the state, while sales fell 28.1% over the same period, according to data from the association.
Western Wisconsin showed the same pattern of slumping sales and price appreciation. Regionally, prices rose 6.6% and sales fell 34.8%.
The counties with the largest changes were Trempealeau, Chippewa and La Crosse.
Sales in Trempealeau County fell by 40% while prices increased 30.7% to $258,000. In Chippewa County, sales decreased 39.6%, prices rose 18.5% to $275,000.
In La Crosse County, the median home price rose 9.4% to $273,500 and sales dropped 25.7% from February 2022 to February 2023.
Vernon and Monroe counties saw decreasing home sales and prices over the year period.
Wisconsin experiences seasonal slow sales in the winter, largely due to weather. In the state and nationwide, summer is the busy season for home sales as families typically prefer moving with the school calendar.
Supply shortage
Housing inventory across the state is low for a number of reasons. But it has been a consistent pattern for the past few years, said Damon Olson, president of the La Crosse Area Realtors Association.
New construction has slowed and costs rose from increases in interest rates and material costs. Challenges with the supply chain and labor shortages during COVID-19 also made it difficult to build new homes.
But new construction only accounts for about 20% of the housing stock, according to David Clark, economist at ECON Analytics LLC.
The rest comes from people moving out of a home into a rental for a variety of reasons like divorce, aging or foreclosure.
There are currently low rates of foreclosures, which Clark said is a good trend because it means people are buying homes that fit their economic circumstances.
Baby boomers, the youngest of whom are in their 70s, currently occupy a large supply of homes.
The older generation has been relatively healthy and not moving into smaller rentals or assisted living as quickly as some previous generations.
“Ultimately, there’s a big supply of homes that are currently occupied by baby boomers, and that source of supply will continue to kind of present itself,” Clark said.
Back in balance?
“It’s certainly been a tough time to be able to buy a home,” Clark said. “But this is also a great time to sell.”
With home prices valued at about 12% more than last year, Clark said more people might choose to sell, which would increase the supply.
Housing supply changes over the course of a couple years, not months. Olson would like to see the existing home inventory free up, but said there is also space in Onalaska and Holmen for new construction and development.
“The builders are busy, but they just haven’t quite caught up yet,” Olson said. “Maybe now that the material prices have come down and availability is freed up a little bit, they can hopefully pick up the pace to try and catch up. But it all just takes time.”
Demand for home buying is fairly strong. Clark said some millennials who delayed buying a home after the recession now are looking to purchase.
Olson said homes in the La Crosse area are being purchased quickly, many with multiple offers or above asking price.
But Clark said there is “no doubt” upward price pressures will continue throughout the year.
Price gains from this February to last year were 11.7%; in the year prior the increase was only 9.3%. At the end of 2022 though, median prices were not as significant as the previous. December saw a 5.9% increase in median price.
“What we’ve seen in January and February is the inventories just continue to tighten. There’s still too many potential buyers chasing too few homes,” Clark said. “That has put us back up to a point where we’re going up at a double-digit (percentage) pace, and that’s likely to continue.”
Newly listed homes for sale in the La Crosse area
2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $229,900
Rare find! Walkout ranch on a private, .91 acre lot on the edge of town, that backs up to walking path to Viking Elementary/Aquatic Center. Recent updates include: exterior was stained/painted, new roof/gutters, all new LVP flooring throughout main level, new exterior doors, wood stove insert in living room, new fence, new appliances. Lower level family room has an additional wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Possible 3rd bedroom could be created off the laundry room. Professional photos to be uploaded Sunday March 19th.
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $449,900
ALL NEW ROOF, SKYLIGHTS, LANDSCAPING, ALL NEW S.S APP. CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS, WITH GRANITE ISLAND AND COUNTER-TOPS, TILE BACK-SPLASH, UNDER-CABINET LIGHTING AND TOE KICK LIGHTING, SURROUND SOUND. ALL NEW BATHS WITH BEAUTIFUL TILE! AND MORE..THIS IS A MUST SEE! 4 SEASON ROOM WITH SAUNA. 2 NATURAL FIREPLACES. 4 BDRMS/OFFICE. 3 BATHS. LOWER LEVEL STUBBED AND READY TO GO FOR A WALK-IN SHOWER, FAMILY OR THEATER RM. FIRST FL FAMILY RM ., AND FIRST FL LAUNDRY. LOCATED NEXT TO THE BLUFFLANDS CONSERVATION PROJECT. THIS HOME WAS VIRTUALLY STAGED FOR PHOTOS. ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED, BUYER AND BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY
5 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $529,000
Beautiful 5 bedroom home, 3 full baths, 3+ car insulated garage. Back yard has a vinyl fence, landscaped with trees and maintenance free deck. Vaulted ceiling in primary bedroom. Tray ceiling in living room and a gas fireplace. Main floor laundry. 3 bedrooms on main floor, 2 very large bedrooms in lower level with full finished family room and large additional storage area. Vinyl laminate wood floors in kitchen, dining room, living room and primary bedroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and quartz countertops in all three bathrooms. Wonderful neighborhood, close to Deerwood Park and walking trails. Close to schools and shopping.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900
Spacious & updated 2 legal bedrms w/lrg closets plus finished bonus room upstairs, 1.5 bathrm home conveniently located in southside La Crosse. Remodeled throughout including updated windows. Relax in its screened porch that doubles as a welcoming entry from front & backyd to kitchen door. Stylish kitchen w/laminate flr, plenty of cabinets & counter space. Main flr laundry w/half bathrm. Spacious main-flr bedrm w/walk-in closet, ensuite dual-entry full bathrm. Spacious finished upstairs w/walk-thru legal bedrm, vaulted ceiling & bonus finished space. Wall-mounted TV upstairs included. Alley access w/off-street parking. Room to build a garage. Backyd w/garden shed, partially fenced. Storage in basement. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify all measurements.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $299,900
Beautiful home has been completely updated. Main floor open concept will an abundance of natural light coming in the large windows. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths that both have double sinks, and a detached 2+ car garage. Luxury vinyl floors, contemporary painted walls with white trim and doors. Lower level have another family room, 4th bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Relaxing stamped concrete patio and parking pad for extra parking. Nice corner lot and close to downtown. Shed and kitchen appliances are included.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $154,900
Are you looking to get started in the rental business or perhaps a renovation project? Here is your opportunity to get your hands on this affordable fixer in a great, central part of town. Just a short distance from grocery stores, convenience stores and parks. New flat roof last year! Finish off the basement and add another 500 sq. feet to the finished space of this property! Full bathroom in the lower level too. Convert the bonus space off the dining into a garage or additional family space. Build some sweat equity with this property or start your passive income portfolio today!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $154,900
One Story living in this sweet stucco 2 BR, 1 Bath home. Close to Gundersen, and all La Crosse has to offer. Master bedroom has an attached bonus room, could make an amazing walk in closet, office or nursery. Dining room has breakfast bar with pendant lighting. Fully fenced in backyard with detached two car garage and room for 2 cars to park in the driveway. Would make a great addition to your investment portfolio or an owner-occupied home.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $189,900
Solid Investment Opportunity! Well maintained property located in central La Crosse near the hospitals & Viterbo. Has been used as an owner occupied duplex for many years by the same owner, but can easily be utilized as single family. Enter the main level through the sunny front porch, 2 living areas (1 could be used as a dining room) 1BR currently, eat in kitchen, stackable w/d for main level laundry & spacious bath w/shower. The upper level has 2BR, living room, eat in kitchen, large bath. Many updates throughout the years include roof, siding, windows, HVAC. Basement has separate outside entry that has another set of W/D, sink, work area & plenty of space for storage. Sellers is offering the property ''as is''.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $179,900
Check out this cozy, hard to find, 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch, ready for your updates and creativity. Conveniently located, within walking distance to schools, city park, and the aquatic center. Low MN taxes. Seller to provide a 1 year HSA Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $415,000
Introducing the perfect blend of style, comfort, and convenience! This brand new construction features a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floor plan that is designed to meet your every need. With an emphasis on modern living and thoughtful design, this home is sure to impress from the moment you step inside. The expansive master suite features dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom, with a tiled walk-in shower, making it the perfect retreat after a long day. The open concept living area is the heart of the home, with a spacious kitchen, Quartz counter tops, dining area, and living room that flows seamlessly together. The sunroom is a versatile space that can be used as a home office, reading nook, or just a cozy spot to relax.
