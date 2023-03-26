Low supply is causing a rise in home prices but low sales for the housing industry.

The last time the housing industry saw such weak sales was in 2012, as the market was starting to recover from the Great Recession.

High mortgage rates also are discouraging some home buyers. Flat income levels, strong prices and the rising mortgage rates brought Wisconsin’s housing affordability index down by 30, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

From February 2022 to February 2023, median home prices rose 11.7% to $262,500 across the state, while sales fell 28.1% over the same period, according to data from the association.

Western Wisconsin showed the same pattern of slumping sales and price appreciation. Regionally, prices rose 6.6% and sales fell 34.8%.

The counties with the largest changes were Trempealeau, Chippewa and La Crosse.

Sales in Trempealeau County fell by 40% while prices increased 30.7% to $258,000. In Chippewa County, sales decreased 39.6%, prices rose 18.5% to $275,000.

In La Crosse County, the median home price rose 9.4% to $273,500 and sales dropped 25.7% from February 2022 to February 2023.

Vernon and Monroe counties saw decreasing home sales and prices over the year period.

Wisconsin experiences seasonal slow sales in the winter, largely due to weather. In the state and nationwide, summer is the busy season for home sales as families typically prefer moving with the school calendar.

Supply shortage

Housing inventory across the state is low for a number of reasons. But it has been a consistent pattern for the past few years, said Damon Olson, president of the La Crosse Area Realtors Association.

New construction has slowed and costs rose from increases in interest rates and material costs. Challenges with the supply chain and labor shortages during COVID-19 also made it difficult to build new homes.

But new construction only accounts for about 20% of the housing stock, according to David Clark, economist at ECON Analytics LLC.

The rest comes from people moving out of a home into a rental for a variety of reasons like divorce, aging or foreclosure.

There are currently low rates of foreclosures, which Clark said is a good trend because it means people are buying homes that fit their economic circumstances.

Baby boomers, the youngest of whom are in their 70s, currently occupy a large supply of homes.

The older generation has been relatively healthy and not moving into smaller rentals or assisted living as quickly as some previous generations.

“Ultimately, there’s a big supply of homes that are currently occupied by baby boomers, and that source of supply will continue to kind of present itself,” Clark said.

Back in balance?

“It’s certainly been a tough time to be able to buy a home,” Clark said. “But this is also a great time to sell.”

With home prices valued at about 12% more than last year, Clark said more people might choose to sell, which would increase the supply.

Housing supply changes over the course of a couple years, not months. Olson would like to see the existing home inventory free up, but said there is also space in Onalaska and Holmen for new construction and development.

“The builders are busy, but they just haven’t quite caught up yet,” Olson said. “Maybe now that the material prices have come down and availability is freed up a little bit, they can hopefully pick up the pace to try and catch up. But it all just takes time.”

Demand for home buying is fairly strong. Clark said some millennials who delayed buying a home after the recession now are looking to purchase.

Olson said homes in the La Crosse area are being purchased quickly, many with multiple offers or above asking price.

But Clark said there is “no doubt” upward price pressures will continue throughout the year.

Price gains from this February to last year were 11.7%; in the year prior the increase was only 9.3%. At the end of 2022 though, median prices were not as significant as the previous. December saw a 5.9% increase in median price.

“What we’ve seen in January and February is the inventories just continue to tighten. There’s still too many potential buyers chasing too few homes,” Clark said. “That has put us back up to a point where we’re going up at a double-digit (percentage) pace, and that’s likely to continue.”

