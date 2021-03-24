Hy-Vee donating more than 25,000 gallons of bottled water to French Island

The grocery chain Hy-Vee Inc. announced Wednesday that it is donating more than 25,000 gallons of bottled water to the town of Campbell in response to the PFAS water contamination crisis.

The bottled water — five semi truckloads, they said — will be donated Thursday for any resident to pick up on the island.

The relief comes on top of the $25,000 worth of bottled water was deployed to residents with the most polluted water by the city earlier this year.

Hy-Vee's donation is enough to supply 4,000 people with bottled water for several days, the group said in its announcement, and a spokesperson confirmed that the water is available to anyone in the public who needs it.

Two 24-packs of bottled water will be available per person in a French Island household until supplies run out, the grocery chain said.

Residents can pick the water up at the Days Inn east parking lot at 101 Sky Harbor Drive between 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Hy-Vee employees will hand the water out to residents.

Hy-Vee owns and operates more than 275 stores across the Midwest, and has plans to open a new store in La Crosse located at the former Sears site.

