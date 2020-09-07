'I know it's junk': Van Orden says he doesn't believe Trump disparaged fallen vets

While some have pushed back that the story uses only anonymous sources, other media outlets have independently investigated and confirmed the claims using their own sources, including Fox News, an outlet that is usually reliably pro-Trump.

Others have pointed to the president's track record of making degrading remarks about individuals, including military officials, suggesting the current allegations aren't all that uncharacteristic of him.

In 2015, during the Republican presidential primary, Trump called the late Sen. John McCain, who served in the military and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, a "loser," and that he wasn't a war hero "because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."

But in the days since the report was published, while calling for anonymous sources and other officials who may have been present at the time of the alleged remarks to come forward, Trump's supporters have been out pledging the president's support for the military.