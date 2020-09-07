'I know it's junk': Van Orden says he doesn't believe Trump disparaged fallen vets

Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden is adding his voice to those critical of a story that accuses President Donald Trump of disparaging fallen soldiers.
"I know it's junk," Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, said about allegations in a story published by The Atlantic last week. The story reported that President Donald Trump called fallen World War I veterans "losers" and "suckers" in 2018, among other degrading comments about military personnel.
Many have come out strongly against the story, lambasting the reporting for using entirely anonymous sources, including now Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Derrick Van Orden.
"I don't understand how the American population can fall for this again. If someone really has something to say, you stand up and you say it," Van Orden, the Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, said.
The article, written by the magazine's editor in chief, reports that after cancelling a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018, Trump made a remark saying it was "filled with losers."
The sources said he later called the more than 1,800 fallen troops "suckers" for getting killed in the Battle of Belleau Wood.
While some have pushed back that the story uses only anonymous sources, other media outlets have independently investigated and confirmed the claims using their own sources, including Fox News, an outlet that is usually reliably pro-Trump.
Others have pointed to the president's track record of making degrading remarks about individuals, including military officials, suggesting the current allegations aren't all that uncharacteristic of him.
In 2015, during the Republican presidential primary, Trump called the late Sen. John McCain, who served in the military and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, a "loser," and that he wasn't a war hero "because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."
But in the days since the report was published, while calling for anonymous sources and other officials who may have been present at the time of the alleged remarks to come forward, Trump's supporters have been out pledging the president's support for the military.
For Van Orden, he said that "actions speak louder than words," in this instance, saying that as a former Navy SEAL he was more disheartened by actions former President Barack Obama took on the country's military than remarks Trump may have made.
"Go through the hundreds and hundreds of clips where the president of the United States is praising the people in our military," Van Orden said of Trump. "Don't go back to a comment (about McCain) that was made during and right after a presidential primary that was brutal."
"His actions speak way, way stronger than any words that you could probably do," he said. "I absolutely, 100% do not believe that the president said those words."
