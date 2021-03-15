Isle La Plume brush & yard waste site opening March 29

The city of La Crosse brush and yard waste site is set to open for the season on Monday, March 29 for all city residents.

Isle La Plume will be open for the season from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and a limited number of vehicles will be let in at one time to ensure safe COVID distancing can be maintained on the site.

Only city residents are allowed use of the site, and users will need to provide identification or origin of waste materials upon arrival.

Residents can bring yard waste, such as leaves, grass clippings and garden plants; food waste such as fruit and vegetable matter, including cores and rinds, flour and grain items, coffee grounds and filters, egg shells and leftovers; and brush, which are branches that are no more than eight inches in diameter. Logs, tree trunks and stumps must be disposed of at the La Crosse County Landfill.

For more information visit the city's website at www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/refuse-recycling/collection-disposal-information/brush-yard-waste-site.

