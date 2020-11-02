 Skip to main content
Isle La Plume limits hours before closing for season on Nov. 25
The Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush Site will close an hour earlier beginning Monday until it closes for the season later this month.

The site will now be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

It will close for the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

After it closes, yard waste and brush can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill.

Leaves can still be dropped off at the site after it closes for the season at a collection site just south of the facility from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays.

