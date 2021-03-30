J&A approves 5th Ave affordable housing project, reversing previous rulings

"These projects are just exactly what we need. We cannot advocate for affordable housing on a continual basis and each time one of these projects presents itself say, 'No we can't," he said. "We can't have it both ways.

"I think these are exactly the kinds of projects that the council needs to be brave enough and strong enough to step forward when they're presented and approve them," Gaul said, noting that the council should respect the steps the owner has taken to improve his properties.

Council member Gary Padesky, who was an early member to switch his vote, agreed with Gaul.

"For people to assume that people who are having some problems in life and need lower income housing are all going to be involved with drugs and everything else, I think is just sad," Padesky said.

Still, some council members were disappointed that Reliant and its team did not reach out to the Washburn Neighborhood again with the additional time.

"We had this month for this delay and this referral so that there could be some talks with the neighbors," said council member Chris Kahlow, one of the no votes out of the Plan Commission Monday. "Nothing new has come of that. I had hoped that there was some conversations that went on."