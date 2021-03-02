J&A Committee again approves alternate side parking reform, extends outdoor cafe program

Some council members were encouraged that the owner had been using the services of a property manager for the last year, but were concerned that was long-term.

"If he was involved in this financially, where I knew he was going to be around forever, I would be voting for this," said council member Gary Padesky, of Reliant Real Estate Solutions.

"I can't change the past for a client of ours, all I can do is point him or her into the right direction. And I feel like we have a good solid 18 months under our belt right now. I respect the opposition right now," said Aaron Wickesberg with Reliant, who also spoke to the planning group Monday. "That's part of the business, we get that.

"My client does have a few other parcels of undeveloped land, and our hope is that this isn't kind-of a death sentence for future projects that we bring to the table," Wickesberg told the committee Tuesday.

"The reality is, people deserve a second chance at some point," he said, "and we understand that it may not be on this project, but note that something else may be coming to the table at some point in the future, and we hope that there is just a good honest, good look you know at the facts."

The only commissioner to vote against denying the plans was council president Martin Gaul.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.