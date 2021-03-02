J&A Committee again approves alternate side parking reform, extends outdoor cafe program

City residents could find relief in a number of different areas after the La Crosse Judiciary & Administration Committee approved several pieces of legislation Tuesday night.
On the agenda included parking reform, an update to the city's outdoor cafe program, a new apartment complex project, action on the upcoming public market and more.
Without hesitation or discussion, the committee again approved a change to the alternate side parking rules, which would only implement the regulation during a significant snowfall event.
The resolution specifically changes that alternate side parking would only begin each fall after a total of two inches of snow accumulated.
The J&A in January approved the changes, which were met with some hesitation at the time, and they were eventually referred by the full Common Council for a month, Council will again need to give the final stamp of approval next week.
Another parking issue the committee briefly considered was enacting an ordinance to create residential permitted parking zones for certain areas between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
As the ordinance currently stands, a resident could petition to establish a residential permit parking zone with the support of at least 75% of property owners on the street, which would then be considered by the Board of Public Works and go through a public hearing.
After it's established, residents and employees in the zone could then obtain a permit, which could cost them an application and annual permit fee.
Under advisement from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, the J&A referred the item for another 30 days, though, to give it a chance to be reviewed by the Neighborhood Revitalization Committee, which Kabat said has been hands-on with parking issues in the city.
The city's outdoor cafe program could be given new life, as well, just in time for warmer weather in the area.
The committee approved resolutions extending the program through Nov. 12, 2021, and all establishments previously approved to operate using the program would be allowed to continue operating under the same permit, if approved by council.
The program was previously slated to wrap on March 12.
Under the extension, establishments would again be prohibited to allow "vertical drinking," or drinking while standing, a rule that was briefly suspended over the winter.
A next step to a public market is also becoming more a reality, after the committee approved a resolution that essentially gives city staff the green light to move forward with purchasing property, exploring funding resources and working with developers.
"I think there are very few times when we have an opportunity as a body to truly approve and move something that will be transformational for our community," Kabat told the committee, encouraging support. "I see this public market, as well as the larger redevelopment that you're talking about, as being that type of catalytic project."
In his push, Kabat tried to paint a picture of the broad impact the public market could have, which the city hopes will be along the riverfront, just north of Downtown on the former Xcel Energy site.
"This to me shows the potential of what this area could be," Kabat said, with a rendering of the project pulled up on his screen, pointing to the possibility of an expanded Riverside Park, recreational opportunities, more space for dining and shopping, and a possible historical museum.
"It would be an incredible gateway," he said, noting that he hoped the project would have moved along quicker before his term ended, but that he was excited.
La Crosse City Planner Andrea Trane told the committee that they expect the project to be largely funded by federal grants because the location is identified as a "severely distressed census tract," as well as qualifying for Community Development Block Grants and other funds.
The J&A did follow recommendations out of the Planning Commission Monday night and deny the request to develop a 12-unit, affordable housing apartment complex at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Division Street.
The project was met with opposition from neighbors, who were worried it would attract crime and drug-use, and concerned over the would-be landlord's history.
Some council members were encouraged that the owner had been using the services of a property manager for the last year, but were concerned that was long-term.
"If he was involved in this financially, where I knew he was going to be around forever, I would be voting for this," said council member Gary Padesky, of Reliant Real Estate Solutions.
"I can't change the past for a client of ours, all I can do is point him or her into the right direction. And I feel like we have a good solid 18 months under our belt right now. I respect the opposition right now," said Aaron Wickesberg with Reliant, who also spoke to the planning group Monday. "That's part of the business, we get that.
"My client does have a few other parcels of undeveloped land, and our hope is that this isn't kind-of a death sentence for future projects that we bring to the table," Wickesberg told the committee Tuesday.
"The reality is, people deserve a second chance at some point," he said, "and we understand that it may not be on this project, but note that something else may be coming to the table at some point in the future, and we hope that there is just a good honest, good look you know at the facts."
The only commissioner to vote against denying the plans was council president Martin Gaul.