Wisconsin Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez will appear Thursday before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., to discuss the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.
The act is designed to improve the criminal justice responses to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking and to increase the availability of services for victims of these crimes according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
It expired in December due to the government shutdown and has yet to be reauthorized.
The judiciary committee is holding the hearing to figure out what has been accomplished since the act was signed into law in 1994, what more needs to be accomplished and the continued value of the legislation, Gonzalez said.
“My hope is to get them to understand just how important it is that the judiciary be trained to understand the dynamics of all of these issues -- domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, teen dating violence -- so that we can more appropriately provide interventions that work for the individuals who are in crisis before us,” Gonzalez said.
As the president-elect of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, she hopes to outline the challenges women face when they’re trying to leave an abusive relationship or situation, such as facing homelessness if they don't have access shelters or have a personal support system in place.
“We’ve got those poor women who come in and they have no-contact orders but they don’t have resources for housing and so, often times, if we aren’t able to deal with their economic concerns they have to make a decision about going back or remaining safe,” Gonzalez said. “It doesn’t make much sense to put someone in that kind of predicament.”
The number of children included in domestic-violence cases in Wisconsin increased more than 33 percent, from 2013 to 2017, but the number of domestic-violence incidents reported to police during that time increased by less than one percent, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
In La Crosse County, the number of children included in domestic-violence cases increased almost 80 percent from 2013 to 2017, and the number of reported domestic violence incidents increased more than 26 percent during that time.
Of those numbers, victims in Wisconsin who identified as women increased 1.9 percent, while victims in La Crosse County who identified as women increased more than 21 percent.
The number of reported rapes in La Crosse County increased 100 percent between 2013 and 2017 while the number of all reported sex offenses increased more than 38 percent during that time, according to Wisconsin DOJ.
In Wisconsin, the number of reported rapes increased almost 25 percent between 2013 and 2017 while the number of all reported sex offenses increased more than 15 percent during that time.
Of those numbers, victims in Wisconsin who identified as women increased almost 16 percent, while victims in La Crosse County who identified as women increased more than 40 percent.
Gonzalez is confident a bill to reauthorize the VAWA will be introduced into Congress after Thursday’s hearing.
