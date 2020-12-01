Kabat will not seek a third term as La Crosse's mayor

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will not seek a third term this spring, he announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Kabat was first elected in 2013, after a crowded primary, and won re-election in 2017 unopposed.

With a background in city planning, Kabat has used his mayoral tenure to emphasize neighborhood revitalization and development projects.

In 2020 he was faced with a new sense of urgency from the community to address racial injustice in the city of La Crosse, after weeks of protesters calling for reform such as defunding the police department and more accessibility in city government.

Kabat's newest budget did not reduce any funding for the police, but he's responded to protests by holding virtual town halls and forming committees to address racial disparities in city hall and beyond.

This now certain transition of power will also fall in the midst of a financial crisis for the city, after a year of budget cuts and layoffs.