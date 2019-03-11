The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association and La Crosse Area Beekeepers Association will hold their annual spring beekeeping meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Myrick Park in La Crosse.
The La Crosse Area Beekeepers Association also meets on the third Tuesday of the month to discuss beekeeping activities.
Bee expert Deborah Delaney, associate professor of entomology at the University of Delaware, and Karin Jokela, from the Xerces Society, will speak at the meeting.
Topics include:
- declines in insect populations
- honey bee genetics
- honey bee nutrition
- backyard beekeeping
- overwintering bees
- rearing queen bees
- bee-friendly landscapes and habitats
The event costs $25 and includes lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.