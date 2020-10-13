La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce names Zygarlicke as new CEO

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce has named Neal Zygarlicke as its new Chief Executive Officer, the group announced on Tuesday.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected to lead the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce,” Zygarlicke said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with fantastic teammates that have worked hard to drive prosperous local economy and ensure the La Crosse area is a great place to work, live and play,” he said.

A longtime businessman, Zygarlicke holds his masters of business administration with an emphasis on servant leadership from Viterbo University.

He most recently worked with First Supply, LLC in La Crosse, as the group’s property executive and audit manager. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Viterbo Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

Zygarlicke will start in his new role on Monday, Nov. 2, where he will oversee a group that unites more than 580 businesses in the area to help them thrive.

