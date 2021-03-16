La Crosse area expected to receive $51.47 million in federal COVID relief

"We are still going through the details of the plan, but I am sure the city will use the dollars wisely to help address the significant budget losses we experienced last year that led to staff layoffs, furloughs and unfilled positions, as well as critical investments in our community and help for our residents and small businesses to recover from the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression," Kabat said.

Kabat and nearly half of the La Crosse Common Council's terms will be up at the end of April, meaning it's likely much of the decision on spending this aid will be up to a new group of officials.

Local municipalities are likely to be able to use the aid in a number of ways, including dollars to households and small businesses — like the more than $530,000 in small business grants the city handed out last year — increase pay for essential workers and more, but officials are pumping the breaks on making any certain decisions on spending just yet.