La Crosse Board of Education candidate Q&A: Abraham, Baumann and Brownell

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to the six candidates running for three open seats on the La Crosse Board of Education.
The seats are not specific to any district, and the Tribune will be run responses from candidates Wednesday and Thursday.
The race for school board will be on the April 6 ballot. For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
Here are the responses from candidates Rob Abraham, Annie Baumann and Kraig Brownell:
Rob Abraham
Age: 48
Occupation: Police officer
Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse Board of Education, and why did you decide to run?
As a parent, I feel it is essential that the voice of parents is heard at the school board level. Too many current board members and candidates do not have children attending our schools. Early in the pandemic, I heard concerns of fellow parents and I repeated those in emails to the superintendent and board, as well as letters to the editor. At that time, I considered running. I want to serve as a parent, student and teacher advocate to ensure accountability and transparency from our school board and district administration. I also have a passion for public safety and want to ensure that our children and school staff have a safe learning environment.
I am the only candidate who has brought forward the concerns of teachers “step pay” being frozen and how that will negatively impact recruiting and retaining highly qualified teachers. Additionally, as an uncle to two biracial students in the district, I have a close understanding of the issues in our schools regarding the topic of race and can bring that direct knowledge and experience to the table. My family has lived in this community for more than 100 years and has a strong history of public service.
There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what on issues to you is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?
As students and teachers at all grade levels return to face-to-face instruction, the school board will need to address the issue of the “learning gap” created during the pandemic to ensure our students catch up. Elementary students spent 10 months away from classrooms and teachers had an enormous overtaking trying to make up what was lost when they returned in January.
I think the district needs to evaluate whether a learning gap exists at all grade levels and how to close it, if it does, so that we can help teachers get kids back on track academically. If elected I will bring forward this concern and ask the superintendent to conduct a thorough report on the learning gap in our district and provide the board with recommendations to address this issue.
Annie Baumann
Age: 34
Education: Platteville High School, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Bachelor of Arts in classics, Dominican University, MLIS
Occupation: I am currently a stay at home mom but worked for several years as a librarian.
Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse Board of Education, and why did you decide to run?
I am running for a seat on the La Crosse Board of Education because I believe that an excellent public school education can change a child’s life. Over the course of the last year, we have seen the inequities in public education magnified. We have witnessed the clear disparities in access to participation during the COVID-19 virtual learning period. In addition, several other ongoing racial inequalities in our education system have been laid bare.
For several months I tuned in to the board of education meetings, first to listen for updates on the virtual learning period, then to follow the board’s input and evaluation sessions of the School Resource Officer program. I saw how the skills that I’ve developed working as a librarian in higher education would be an asset to the board, particularly as the school district implements the superintendent’s Strategic Plan for Educational Equity and as the impact of COVID-19 virtual learning period becomes more apparent.
I firmly believe that every member of the community has a stake in the success of our public schools, but as a mother with children in the district, my stake is a personal one. For my children, and for all the children in the community, I am running for office to ensure that all schools offer opportunities for personal growth and enrichment. I intend to work together with the board and the superintendent to strengthen our community’s most vital resource — our public schools.
There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what on issues to you is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?
Our students need a robust system of social and emotional support services. This is an essential, foundational need that can improve the academic achievement outcomes of students when fulfilled. Ultimately, I see this as a pressing educational equity issue. In order to close the equity gaps in our schools, students must have their needs met outside the classroom. In the School Resource Officer program evaluation report, Dr. Engel summarized findings from several local community sources including the La Crosse County Department of Health and Human Services, the COMPASS Now 2018 report, community input, and school surveys highlighting the need for additional mental health resources and personnel. More school counselors, more behavior interventionists, and more school social workers have been repeatedly highlighted as particularly important investments.
As a board of education member, I will advocate for our district to invest the savings from the planned reduction in staffing of the School Resource Officer program in the mental health of our students. In the same report, Dr. Engel identified several social service resources where enhanced funding would benefit our students, such as the county’s System of Care program, community schools coordinators, and cultural liaisons. These investments will provide the children in our community with a solid foundation to enter the classroom supported, engaged and ready to learn.
Kraig Brownell
Age: 55
Education: BS in chemistry with a mathematics minor and a Master’s in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Occupation: Retired Logan High School physical science and chemistry teacher
Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse Board of Education, and when did you decide to run?
“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” (Stephen Hawking)
La Crosse is a wonderfully diverse community full of intelligent citizens. However, not all citizens have been valued and fully represented while receiving their educations in La Crosse public schools. The time is now for the board to collaborate with educators, students, families, local businesses, city government and other community stakeholders to make La Crosse a model city in every way possible by improving our schools, neighborhoods, and the career opportunities for our citizens.
I believe it will require significant adaptations by the board and changes to the school district to make all of the improvements people are both asking for in and demanding of the School District of La Crosse over the next 1-3 years. Once elected, I would be the only school board member both to have gone through La Crosse public schools (K-12) and to have taught in La Crosse public schools for over 27 years. My firsthand La Crosse experiences, fine-tuned problem-solving skills, and collaboration skills are exactly what the La Crosse school board needs starting in 2021.
I first thought about running for the La Crosse school board five years ago when I started my “freshman year” at Logan High School and began considering what I wanted to do to support public education once I retired. More details about why I am running can be found on my Facebook page, “Kraig Brownell for La Crosse School Board.”
There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what one issue to you is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?
Over many years, I witnessed numerous issues brought into La Crosse public schools each day by numerous students. I also witnessed how often their issues kept them from being able to focus on their own educations. In between classes and/or during my course preparation time, I would first listen and be empathetic about whatever issues students were struggling with. Then, after sometimes gathering more data from other staff and/or parents/guardians, I collaborated to help each student come up with solutions to their problems. However, I often felt that students had other issues needing to be addressed. Also, subsequent students would replace former students in class each year, bringing with them very similar issues.
Many school and community issues exist that are ingrained for numerous La Crosse students, making it difficult or impossible for them to survive in school, let along thrive. Resolving the systemic issues in our community requires the hiring of numerous qualified mental health professionals by pooling resources with other community stakeholders. Those mental health professionals need to be rotated between schools, other community workplaces and law enforcement. The board needs to collaborate with educators, parents, mental health experts, current SROs, business leaders, and other community stakeholders during monthly meetings (on a rotating basis) at schools, community centers, businesses, shelters, etc. to create engaging learning environments for all La Crosse students. Finally, the board needs to empower teachers, students, and families to identify and remove the barriers responsible for the graduation gap and for the school-to-prison pipeline.