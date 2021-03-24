La Crosse Board of Education candidate Q&A: Abraham, Baumann and Brownell

I believe it will require significant adaptations by the board and changes to the school district to make all of the improvements people are both asking for in and demanding of the School District of La Crosse over the next 1-3 years. Once elected, I would be the only school board member both to have gone through La Crosse public schools (K-12) and to have taught in La Crosse public schools for over 27 years. My firsthand La Crosse experiences, fine-tuned problem-solving skills, and collaboration skills are exactly what the La Crosse school board needs starting in 2021.

I first thought about running for the La Crosse school board five years ago when I started my “freshman year” at Logan High School and began considering what I wanted to do to support public education once I retired. More details about why I am running can be found on my Facebook page, “Kraig Brownell for La Crosse School Board.”

There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what one issue to you is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?