La Crosse Board of Education candidate Q&A: Linville and Quarberg

Our life skills students got to be with the entire student body, enabling them to have a better understanding of how they could live and work in a world outside of the school boundary. It was a win-win situation for sure. I believe I have unique qualifications that make me the person who can help lead the school district to be a fully inclusive and equitable school district. This is an issue that has to be addressed not just at the school level but must be addressed at the community level. I decided to run when there were two openings on the board.

There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what one issue is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?

I believe equity in education is paramount at this time. Our country is going through a great social and political upheaval, and our students are suffering for this. This is not their fault, but the remedy is within our hands. We can provide equity that will enhance the education of every single child within the district, and by doing so we not only improve their education, but we improve our communities as a whole. When children arrive at our schools for the first time, there are three years we can use to help them become a proficient student.