La Crosse Board of Education candidate Q&A: Linville and Quarberg

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to the six candidates running for three open seats on the La Crosse Board of Education.
The seats are not specific to any district, and the Tribune ran responses from candidates Wednesday and Thursday.
The race for school board will be on the April 6 ballot. For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
Only one candidate did not respond to the questionnaire. Here are the responses from candidates Martha Linville and Brad Quarberg:
Martha Linville
Age: 74
Education: Southwest Beauty College in El Paso, Texas, and Longview Community College in Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Occupation: Retired computer lab manager at Hawthorn Hill Elementary School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Why do you want to serve on the Board of Education, and when did you decide to run?
I want to serve on the board because I have a passion for equity in education. I have been in a school building that worked for equity with children in the life skills program. I have seen how integrating them into the community of the school as a whole was a benefit to each of those groups; the students not in the life skills programs and the students in the life skills programs. Our students left the building more compassionate and empathetic and able to relate to others who may be different than they are.
Our life skills students got to be with the entire student body, enabling them to have a better understanding of how they could live and work in a world outside of the school boundary. It was a win-win situation for sure. I believe I have unique qualifications that make me the person who can help lead the school district to be a fully inclusive and equitable school district. This is an issue that has to be addressed not just at the school level but must be addressed at the community level. I decided to run when there were two openings on the board.
There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what one issue is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?
I believe equity in education is paramount at this time. Our country is going through a great social and political upheaval, and our students are suffering for this. This is not their fault, but the remedy is within our hands. We can provide equity that will enhance the education of every single child within the district, and by doing so we not only improve their education, but we improve our communities as a whole. When children arrive at our schools for the first time, there are three years we can use to help them become a proficient student.
If we do not address the issues that are defining their education by that time, we have begun to lose them as viable students, and many of those students are then lost to us as they enter middle and high school. Being defeated at school, they will drift away from wanting to attend school and will find other ways to achieve their sense of achievement and acceptance. This is a terrible waste of young minds that are entrusted to us for enrichment. My vision is a team effort between the teachers, the parents, the community and the school district leaders, both in administration and those on the school board. I understand this is a herculean task, but can we afford to do less?
Brad Quarberg (i)
Age: 58
Education: Bachelor’s in mass communications and political science, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Occupation: Distinguished university relations specialist
Why do you want to serve on the La Crosse Board of Education, and when did you decide to run?
I decided to run in 2015 when I saw my kids getting a great education and integrity of public schools being attacked. I want to help continue quality education for all by working to expand external funding partnerships with the Public Education Foundation, nonprofits, businesses and others. I’ve worked with LPEF and have actively participated and supported partnerships, such as the Hamilton project. When making decisions, I seek all sides of an issue. I listen to a variety of stakeholders (not just the ones I want to hear) and strive to make decisions that are best for students, parents, taxpayers and the community. With my 95%+ attendance you can see I do my homework and up show up for work.
There are a number of issues our schools currently face, but what one issue to you is the top priority, and how would you address it if elected?
There are many, and one is long-range facility planning. With the district facing declining enrollment, the board needs to work with administers, teachers, staff and taxpayers to thoroughly evaluate and plan. It is the board’s responsibility to oversee the examination of all alternatives and present them to the community. I will work hard to listen and steer conversation to get the best outcomes. Our community has been a strong supporter of public education. It’s key for the board to maintain that trust and continue being good stewards of taxpayer money so all students have the best educational opportunities. I pledge to do that.