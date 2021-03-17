La Crosse Center unveils newly completed phase of renovation

Even the work on the center so far has helped boost the local economy in some way, said Pete Linsmeier with Kraus-Anderson Construction, the group leading the expansion project. He said that for the last 11 months there have been 58 crew members on site every day — 75% of those employed locally.

"That means those dollars went right back into the community," Linsmeier said.

But beyond economic growth, officials said they are hopeful that the center also will serve as a boost to the community's morale.

"You've heard what the economic impact of having this facility in La Crosse means, to small business owners, to the hospitality sector, to tourism and construction. But what it also means, quite frankly, to our culture, to our way of life, having the La Crosse Center. It's hard to put numbers on that," Pfaff said.

Both Pfaff and Kabat said that they attended one of their first rock concerts at the La Crosse Center in the 80s — Kabat's was Loverboy — and other events such as graduations and leadership events at the venue throughout the years, emphasizing what the center means to the individuals in the community.