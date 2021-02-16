La Crosse Central chooses new 'RiverHawks' mascot

"As we move forward, I really wanted this to be something that our students and staff would feel a great deal of pride and support for," McDonald said.

Members of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education were excited to welcome in the new nickname.

"It looks like you came up with a good new mascot," said board member Brad Quarberg.

"I always look at this as an opportunity, when we take action to right wrongs is really important," said fellow board member Shaundel Spivey.

Officials are hopeful they can begin introducing the new logo and nickname immediately, anticipating using it for sports this spring — which will actually be the school's traditional fall sports because of the pandemic's impact to the schedule — and there will likely be some version of a "grand opening," to hand out new spirit gear.

"It will be a process to change over equipment, and uniforms, and logos and things," said Superintendent Aaron Engel, saying the overall switch could take months or years.

"It is not a cheap process, it is a good one, it is one that we will invest in. But it's usually not something that happens overnight," he said. "Often it involves sanding gym floors and taking out bricks here and there."