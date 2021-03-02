La Crosse Chamber launches campaign to attract working professionals to area

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a campaign to attract individuals to move and work in the La Crosse area.

The group has already invested $19,000 into the initiative with the help of local businesses, and in its first phase includes a website and campaign to help employers recruit to the area.

“Talent Attraction for the immediate area has been a need for many years. Employers have made it known that attracting and retaining talent in the area has been a major obstacle,” said Chamber CEO Neal Zygarlicke.

Partners of the project also include the LADCO, Explore La Crosse and La Crosse County.

The project has been in the works for a number of months, including conducting several focus groups since mid-2020 that helped create the logo and branding of the campaign.

Specifically, the campaign includes a website with a new logo and brand, as well as videos, photos, digital ads that all work to promote the La Crosse region. The initiative will be advertised to targeted areas such as Madison, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities.