La Crosse Common Council begins looking at next steps to address PFAS contamination

Specifically, officials said it will take some time to understand which brands of foam have been used over time, which will be key information in potential lawsuits the city pursues.

“We do see some differences, but at this point,” Storlie said of early clues in identifying the exact chemical compounds found. “What we see looks to be more a naturally-occuring breakdown.”

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals,” meaning they do not disappear from the environment over time. Storlie explained that PFAS do break down in a sense, but only into less concentrated forms of the dangerous chemicals, like a nesting doll that unravels downstream.

For instance, at the testing pits where the foam was directly applied, there is a wider variety of the compounds present, including what Storlie called “precursor” and “terminal” PFAS.

But as the contamination moved downstream, there was mostly just “terminal” PFAS present — a breakdown process that can help officials narrow down the investigation.

“I think that that’s more what we’re gonna see than any kind of fingerprinting,” Storlie said.