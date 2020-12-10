La Crosse Common Council bids farewell to longtime city clerk

City officials celebrated longtime La Crosse city clerk at her final La Crosse Common Council meeting Thursday night.

After 38 years with the city and 27 years as city clerk, Teri Lehrke will retirie at the end of this month.

"I think we all have seen it first-hand, and we know that Teri is a tireless worker. She's an incredible steward for the city and a strong advocate for free and fair elections, and she will definitely be missed," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.

"She set an incredibly high standard for La Crosse and was a role model for the entire state of Wisconsin," Kabat said.

"I know that she has helped countless people in our community during her time in office, and has kept, I would estimate, probably hundreds of common council members and at least five mayors on the straight and narrow," he said, "and honestly it makes my head hurt just a little bit to think about the thousands upon thousands of meetings she's attended over the years.

"You have been such a tremendous help through the years, and in my time on the council, you were always there for me to answer questions and to make sure that we were doing things the right way, and if you didn't know, you found out no matter how long it took," council president and mayoral candidate Martin Gaul said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}