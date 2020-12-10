La Crosse Common Council bids farewell to longtime city clerk

City officials celebrated longtime La Crosse city clerk at her final La Crosse Common Council meeting Thursday night.
After 38 years with the city and 27 years as city clerk, Teri Lehrke will retirie at the end of this month.
"I think we all have seen it first-hand, and we know that Teri is a tireless worker. She's an incredible steward for the city and a strong advocate for free and fair elections, and she will definitely be missed," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said.
"She set an incredibly high standard for La Crosse and was a role model for the entire state of Wisconsin," Kabat said.
"I know that she has helped countless people in our community during her time in office, and has kept, I would estimate, probably hundreds of common council members and at least five mayors on the straight and narrow," he said, "and honestly it makes my head hurt just a little bit to think about the thousands upon thousands of meetings she's attended over the years.
"You have been such a tremendous help through the years, and in my time on the council, you were always there for me to answer questions and to make sure that we were doing things the right way, and if you didn't know, you found out no matter how long it took," council president and mayoral candidate Martin Gaul said.
Support Local Journalism
Kabat spoke highly, specifically, of Lehrke's work during an incredibly challenge and political election cycle.
"Her leadership helped make city government more open and transparent," he said, "and most importantly, she led the efforts in managed our free, fair and accessible elections, especially this year with the challenges that went along with COVID-19."
"I know that we all watched in sadness, at the attacks currently going on, on election officials around the country, and the really baseless accusations about a fraudulent election. Even here in Wisconsin, unfortunately," Kabat said.
"Hearing these untrue, Trumped-up charges makes me upset, especially when I think about Teri Lehrke her staff and all of the local election officials and volunteers who put in long hours to make sure that our elections are fair and accurate," he said.
City officials confirmed Thursday night Lehrke's short-term replacement, approving deputy city clerk Nikki Elsen as interim clerk until a new fulltime clerk is appointed next year.
Officials also bid farewell to fellow council member, Paul Medinger, who announced he was resigning last week due to family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!