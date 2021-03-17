La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 10

The challenges facing our city at this moment in time are many and significant. What we need from the city council is members who are in regular communication with the community — working with the residents and business owners toward common goals of recovery and revitalization. In District 10, that specifically means identifying diverse city revenue sources that don’t overburden residents who are on limited or fixed incomes. It means ensuring our local businesses thrive through local support and ensuring they can access state and federal funding. It means we invest in reliable city services that meet our needs, when we need them. And it means enhancing public spaces to ensure they are safe and accessible for everyone. Many in District 10 envision a South Side Library that is at the center of community events and activities. I fully support this. This all means innovating and being smart with the resources we have — investing wisely now, with the future in mind.