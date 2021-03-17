La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 10

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 10:
Rebecca Schwarz
Age: 42
Education: Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Master of Arts in teaching/instruction from St. Mary’s University in Winona
Occupation: I have 15+ years of experience working in human services to help people navigate complex systems and government services, such as housing services, criminal justice systems and social services. I’ve worked in community advocacy, education and engagement for YWCA La Crosse since 2017.
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I decided to run for city council in the fall of 2020. Initially, I wanted to make sure that working parents like myself were represented on council. Since deciding to run and talking with more community members, I’ve become committed to making sure that the people most impacted by city decisions are at the center of those decisions, from beginning to end. It’s not enough to simply know who your representative is when you have a problem. Council members need to understand our long time challenges and keep an eye on the horizon. I can see the La Crosse I want for my son. It’s a city that works for all of us, for generations to come.
What is the most pressing issue for District 10, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The challenges facing our city at this moment in time are many and significant. What we need from the city council is members who are in regular communication with the community — working with the residents and business owners toward common goals of recovery and revitalization. In District 10, that specifically means identifying diverse city revenue sources that don’t overburden residents who are on limited or fixed incomes. It means ensuring our local businesses thrive through local support and ensuring they can access state and federal funding. It means we invest in reliable city services that meet our needs, when we need them. And it means enhancing public spaces to ensure they are safe and accessible for everyone. Many in District 10 envision a South Side Library that is at the center of community events and activities. I fully support this. This all means innovating and being smart with the resources we have — investing wisely now, with the future in mind.
Richard Becker
Age: 66
Education: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse graduate and Aquinas High School graduate
Occupation: In charge of the mail at Trane Company’s technology center
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I have a record of being a problem-solving public servant. I would like to continue applying these skills to our city. I decided to seek the position when I learned there was a vacancy in District 10.
What is the most pressing issue for District 10, and what will you do to address it if elected?
I have two most pressing issues for the district:
- To hold the line on property taxes while maintaining city services by carefully moderating spending and capitalizing on state and federal resources.
To maintain and enhance neighborhoods by improving the city’s housing stock, buying and replacing dilapidated houses, enforcing housing codes, encouraging low-income owners to use the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program to repair and fix up houses, and keeping the South Branch Library open.