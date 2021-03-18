La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 11

Occupation: Currently a La Crosse school bus driver

Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?

I am running for city council to serve and help make the city of La Crosse even better than it already is. I decided to run because I see a trend taking place in politics and even with my current opponent to look for negatives and to tear down institutions, such as my opponent has called out as racist and wants to defund the police, and she had a failed proposal to do so in the August 3rd Neighborhood Revitalization Commission meeting. I feel she doesn’t even know La Crosse. I am a lifelong resident of the La Crosse area, other than the five-and-a-half years I spent in New York City, and I want to bring a positivity to the job and to working with the police, who do a great job for La Crosse, and to the other service departments to make our already great city even better.

What is the most pressing issue for District 11, and what will you do to address it if elected?