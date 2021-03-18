La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 11

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 11:
Jennifer Trost
Age: 55
Education: Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.
Occupation: Educator, historian
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I decided to run for the open seat just vacated by Martin Gaul when he ran for mayor because I want to help others have positive interactions with government and to get what they need from the city. I want to demystify that process and help residents have informed, just and equitable interactions with city departments the same as I have. This is the first time I’ve ever run for elected office.
I’ve lived many places in the U.S. but when I first came to La Crosse 12 years ago, I found a welcoming home in this community. I fell in with a group of neighbors who worked to keep the branch libraries open and that led to my involvement in starting a new neighborhood association. In 2015 the mayor appointed me to the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission. I got to know appointed and elected city officials and city employees and other concerned residents. I’ve learned a lot about the process of city government and its many invisible functions and services. I have a lot of respect for the work of city staff.
What is the most pressing issue for District 11, and what will you do to address it if elected?
To promote healthy neighborhoods, we should build a city that people want to live in. We need to maintain (or restore) the services already in the neighborhoods such as libraries and bus stops and we need infill with a variety of housing options for families of all means and stages of life. Human-scale neighborhoods have mixed uses or amenities within them such as schools, shops or parks that are accessible to residents of all mobility levels. These land-use initiatives can be accomplished with changes to zoning ordinances that include the needs of cars but also people who walk, bike or bus.
The issue that I’ve heard about from constituents is fairness. People in District 11 have told me they want fairness in budgeting priorities, in maintaining quality-of-life services, in available and affordable housing. They want city government to help equalize opportunity and make livable neighborhoods for families and residents of all means and situations. We can achieve this goal by a review of the operating and capital budgets and zoning towards inclusive values.
Richard Korish
Age: 50
Education: Graduated from Aquinas High School 1989, degrees in law & society and political science from Winona State University. Also, served as chair of Cultural Diversity Committee and president of Golden Key International Honor Society, a community service organization while attending Winona State.
Occupation: Currently a La Crosse school bus driver
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I am running for city council to serve and help make the city of La Crosse even better than it already is. I decided to run because I see a trend taking place in politics and even with my current opponent to look for negatives and to tear down institutions, such as my opponent has called out as racist and wants to defund the police, and she had a failed proposal to do so in the August 3rd Neighborhood Revitalization Commission meeting. I feel she doesn’t even know La Crosse. I am a lifelong resident of the La Crosse area, other than the five-and-a-half years I spent in New York City, and I want to bring a positivity to the job and to working with the police, who do a great job for La Crosse, and to the other service departments to make our already great city even better.
What is the most pressing issue for District 11, and what will you do to address it if elected?
There are a number of issues, but one that has been brought up to me multiple times, especially in my neighborhood, is parking. I will need to work with the parking utility department, possibly for how permits work and are applied to vehicles in the area, and with neighborhood business such as Gunderson and with the individuals involved to come up with win-win solutions. I would also like to lower property taxes and will seek to partner with businesses and private individuals to create new attractions and venues for La Crosse, such as a petting zoo in Myrick Park at no cost to the taxpayers.