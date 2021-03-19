La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 12

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 12:
Doug Happel (i)
Age: 74
Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Retired educator. 41 years experience including social studies teacher at Madison East High School, principal at La Crosse Logan High School and associate superintendent of human resources for the School District of La Crosse.
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
La Crosse has been an excellent place to raise a family which my wife Nadine and I have done. Serving on the city council, which I have done since 2011, is a small way that I can contribute back to the city and help create an environment to give others the opportunity that we had.
What is the most pressing issue for District 12, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The 12th District, with very few exceptions, is composed of well-maintained houses and apartments. The most pressing issue is to keep it that way. The best neighborhood revitalization plan is to not have to revitalize it in the first place. This means having fully funded and staffed political and fire departments, good streets, and making it possible for people to afford to live in their homes. Our taxes are high enough and while cutting them is probably not realistic without cutting services we can hold the line and not increase them through fiscal responsibility and discipline and by increasing our tax base. The nearly completed boundary agreement with the town of Shelby is an example of an initiative to do this. The 12th District is part of a primarily healthy city and we owe it to our citizens to keep it that way.
Keonte Turner
Age: 30
Education: Viterbo University
Occupation: Community family & youth director at La Crosse Family YMCA
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I see significant challenges coming before our beloved city. I am seeking a seat on Common Council because I want to roll up my sleeves and help La Crosse continue to thrive. I truly believe that the strongest communities are anchored in the practice of collaboration. I have the skills and experience to connect various segments of our community to discover shared objectives and work together towards finding innovative, creative and yet attainable solutions. It is also important that I continue to play an active role in making sure La Crosse is a great place for the children of our community as they blossom.
What is the most pressing issue for District 12, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The conversations I’ve had with my District 12 neighbors bring up the same daunting issues that not only affect my district but our city as a whole. There are issues on zoning, issues of the repair of our neighborhood streets, the lack of creativity on the current council , as well as the quality of life services that took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. I seek a seat at the table to be one of the voices to address these concerns.