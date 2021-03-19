La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 12

The 12th District, with very few exceptions, is composed of well-maintained houses and apartments. The most pressing issue is to keep it that way. The best neighborhood revitalization plan is to not have to revitalize it in the first place. This means having fully funded and staffed political and fire departments, good streets, and making it possible for people to afford to live in their homes. Our taxes are high enough and while cutting them is probably not realistic without cutting services we can hold the line and not increase them through fiscal responsibility and discipline and by increasing our tax base. The nearly completed boundary agreement with the town of Shelby is an example of an initiative to do this. The 12th District is part of a primarily healthy city and we owe it to our citizens to keep it that way.