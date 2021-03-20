La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 13

As I campaign for election, I am visiting with neighbors in my district, and I am learning about many specific issues that are on people’s minds ranging from noxious locomotive exhaust in residential areas to ideas for improving traffic safety and ideas for how best to spend local tax dollars. However, the biggest immediate issue, I believe, is our local recovery from the COVID pandemic. We all need more human contact after being cooped up for 12 months. We need inviting and secure public space where this can happen in our business venues and recreational areas. If elected, I plan to continue taking time to visit with neighbors as I am doing now while campaigning so that I can learn more about what is on everyone’s mind for the good of our community going forward.