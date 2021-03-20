La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 13

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 13:
Chauncy Turner
Age: 29
Education: Studied international business & marketing at Mississippi State University
Occupation: Founder and sheriff executive officer of Turner Consulting. Also I’m the community, family & youth coordinator at the YMCA.
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I’m running because I believe in where this city is headed in terms of being leaders in social & racial diversity, economic inclusion, and being more than just a tolerant community, but one where people who are usually the underdog and underrepresented actually be able to use the resources this city has to offer, and helping build it up better. There’s more to be done on making city government actually reflective of its constituents and I believe the people of this city are ready for vigorous youth to work with senior members of our governing body to tackle the issues that all the people face, not just some people, but everyone.
What is the most pressing issue for District 12, and what will you do to address it if elected?
The most pressing issue that I am hearing about in my district is the plowing and maintenance of the roads in a timely manner. This is something I can certainly address by staying in communication with the city to ensure we’re on top of maintenance.
Working with the council and the mayor, and voting on the issues that affect the more urban areas of our community will be some of the most important work, because there is so much more to be done in these areas and the council works for everyone!
Mark Neumann
Age: 66
Education: Graduate of St. Louis University Medical School, 1982
Occupation: Pediatric critical care physician at Gundersen Health Systems, now retired
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
Since retiring from medical practice, I have had time for more political engagement. Last fall, I learned that my current council representative, Roger Christians, decided against running for reelection. I inquired with him to learn about the job and liked what I heard. I want to be elected to represent the people of the La Crosse 13th District because local government is a public good and a benefit for us all if done well. At this point in my life, I have the time and energy to contribute to this work. I will devote myself to doing the job well if elected.
What is the most pressing issue for District 12, and what will you do to address it if elected?
As I campaign for election, I am visiting with neighbors in my district, and I am learning about many specific issues that are on people’s minds ranging from noxious locomotive exhaust in residential areas to ideas for improving traffic safety and ideas for how best to spend local tax dollars. However, the biggest immediate issue, I believe, is our local recovery from the COVID pandemic. We all need more human contact after being cooped up for 12 months. We need inviting and secure public space where this can happen in our business venues and recreational areas. If elected, I plan to continue taking time to visit with neighbors as I am doing now while campaigning so that I can learn more about what is on everyone’s mind for the good of our community going forward.