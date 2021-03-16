La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 9

K.C. Cayo (write-in)

I decided a few weeks ago to launch a write-in campaign after some unkind comments my opponent made online; District 9 deserves to have a choice in who they want representing their district. However, my campaign has grown so much more than that! As a formerly homeless youth, the Housing First initiative is really near and dear to my heart — it’s a policy that would have changed my life, and the lives of other unsheltered individuals in my community. Another issue that is really important to me is creating protections for renters; freedom from retaliation from landlords, accessibility in rental properties, protection from discrimination, rent control, etc. Voter access is another issue that I would like to address, including expanding early voting, online voter registration, and same-day voter registration! I want to advocate against voter suppression laws that try to make cuts to early voting, voter ID laws and purger voting rolls. I want to make La Crosse more accessible for everyone. Additionally, I would be the first nonbinary person and the first intersex person elected into Wisconsin if I were to win this seat. Even if I don’t, I will have opened the door for other queer people come after me.