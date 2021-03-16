La Crosse Common Council candidate Q&A: District 9

The Tribune recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for the seven open La Crosse Common Council seats this spring.
Here are responses from the candidates running for District 9:
Chris Woodard
Age: 35
Education: Some college
Occupation: IT customer support retail analyst at Kwik Trip
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
My desire to serve on the La Crosse Common Council stems from my interest in helping create and foster a strong business environment that will attract new economic development which will in turn lead to job creation, expansion of our tax base, higher demand for goods and services produced by local businesses, and assist in the ongoing efforts to align the supply and demand of workforce labor. Furthermore, I am interested in being a member of the La Crosse Common Council to ensure that we continue to provide the residents and businesses of La Crosse with great schools, a strong and skilled workforce, safe neighborhoods, well maintained roads, bridges, airports, parks and exceptional entertainment venues and activities that will attract and promote tourism which will generate a significant return on taxpayers’ investments. I decided about a year ago that I was going to seek a seat on the Common Council.
What is the most pressing issue for District 9, and what will you do to address it if elected?
Neighborhood safety.
This will be addressed by listening to neighbors and using their feedback to continue efforts to improve neighborhood safety. From there, the feedback will be discussed with the appropriate department(s) so they can make informed decisions with the information.
The following candidate did not file documents in time to make it on the April 6 ballot, but is a registered write-in candidate. This race is the only uncontested La Crosse Common Council race, and the Tribune invited the write-in candidate to participate in the questionnaire.
K.C. Cayo (write-in)
Age: 24
Education: Current undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Double majoring in English with an emphasis in writing and rhetoric and political science, minoring in social justice studies
Occupation: Student
Why are you running for council, and when did you decide to seek a spot?
I decided a few weeks ago to launch a write-in campaign after some unkind comments my opponent made online; District 9 deserves to have a choice in who they want representing their district. However, my campaign has grown so much more than that! As a formerly homeless youth, the Housing First initiative is really near and dear to my heart — it’s a policy that would have changed my life, and the lives of other unsheltered individuals in my community. Another issue that is really important to me is creating protections for renters; freedom from retaliation from landlords, accessibility in rental properties, protection from discrimination, rent control, etc. Voter access is another issue that I would like to address, including expanding early voting, online voter registration, and same-day voter registration! I want to advocate against voter suppression laws that try to make cuts to early voting, voter ID laws and purger voting rolls. I want to make La Crosse more accessible for everyone. Additionally, I would be the first nonbinary person and the first intersex person elected into Wisconsin if I were to win this seat. Even if I don’t, I will have opened the door for other queer people come after me.
What is the most pressing issue for District 9, and what will you do to address it if elected?
Safe and affordable housing! La Crosse is an expensive place to live and families would rather live outside of the city than in it, taking their tax dollars with them; safe, affordable, accessible housing would be one way to ensure the health and prosperity of our neighborhoods. This includes the renting community — a large chunk of my constituents are renters, and I would advocate for creating protections for renters against retaliation from landlords, accessibility, rent control, access to basic utilities.