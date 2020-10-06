La Crosse Common Council looks at relocating a polling place, fire station revamp this week

The La Crosse Common Council will host its monthly meeting, virtually, on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. Here are some key legislative matters on the agenda:

Relocating a polling placeOfficials are looking to change the location of a polling place on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus from the student union to the Mitchell Hall gymnasiums, a larger space that will make voting safer during the pandemic.

The legislation has been short-circuited by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat to make the change before Nov. 3, and it will go through both a special session of the Judiciary & Administration Committee and the council Thursday night, needing approval from both.

Those in the city’s 5th Aldermanic District and city wards 8 and 11 vote at the UW-L polling place.

The city of La Crosse will have 13 polling places open on Nov. 3, the city clerk confirmed.

Fire Station No. 3 prepping for expansion The council will vote on giving the La Crosse Fire Department the green-light to tear down a home near Fire Station No. 3 on Losey Boulevard to pave way for a future expansion.