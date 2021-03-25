La Crosse Community Foundation launches new COVID relief grant for nonprofits

The La Crosse Community Foundation announced Thursday that it is launching a new pandemic relief grant program for area nonprofit groups.

The Pandemic Relief and Recovery Grant will replace the previous Emergency Survival Grant program from the Foundation, which was launched to help nonprofits keep the doors open during the pandemic.

"We no longer hear from local nonprofits saying they're at risk of permanently closing their doors," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the foundation, in a statement.

"Now as we emerge from the pandemic we can turn attention and funding toward helping these organizations rebuild and recover from the economic hits of the past year," Schloegel said.

Grants are expected to be awarded in amounts between $5,000 and $30,000, but officials said groups should apply for the amount needed.

The funds will be unrestricted, and all nonprofits that serve La Crosse County are eligible, except large public or charitable organizations such as hospitals, municipalities, school districts and universities.