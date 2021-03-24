La Crosse council candidate had restraining order against him from 2014-18

A restraining order was filed against a candidate running for La Crosse Common Council in 2014, a records search by the Tribune revealed.

The restraining order was filed against Chris Woodard, who is running officially unopposed to represent La Crosse's District 9 in the upcoming April 6 election.

In an interview with the Tribune, Woodard said that the restraining order, which was intact from 2014-18, was a "long time ago" and that it does not reflect his character today.

"That was a really long time ago. It was a former girlfriend," he said, adding he wanted to keep details private for the sake of all involved.

"It was seven years ago and we don't need to rake through the past. There was no crime or misdemeanor committed. The restraining order was granted," he said. "I don't believe that this has any bearing on the present or future for me.

"It's something that, you don't want to relive an unpleasant moment in your life," Woodard said. "We don't think that it impairs or impedes my integrity by any means."

The Tribune obtained a copy of the restraining order, and is not including it in this story or details of the others involved to protect their privacy. Woodard said he never violated the terms of the order.