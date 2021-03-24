La Crosse council candidate had restraining order against him from 2014-18

A restraining order was filed against a candidate running for La Crosse Common Council in 2014, a records search by the Tribune revealed.
The restraining order was filed against Chris Woodard, who is running officially unopposed to represent La Crosse's District 9 in the upcoming April 6 election.
In an interview with the Tribune, Woodard said that the restraining order, which was intact from 2014-18, was a "long time ago" and that it does not reflect his character today.
"That was a really long time ago. It was a former girlfriend," he said, adding he wanted to keep details private for the sake of all involved.
"It was seven years ago and we don't need to rake through the past. There was no crime or misdemeanor committed. The restraining order was granted," he said. "I don't believe that this has any bearing on the present or future for me.
"It's something that, you don't want to relive an unpleasant moment in your life," Woodard said. "We don't think that it impairs or impedes my integrity by any means."
The Tribune obtained a copy of the restraining order, and is not including it in this story or details of the others involved to protect their privacy. Woodard said he never violated the terms of the order.
"This is a really long time ago and it's something that I'm not proud about, but it's definitely something that I've grown from. Definitely learned and grown. And it's really not a stain on my character by any means," he said.
For records purposes the court lists any weapons an individual might be in possession of when a restraining order is filed. Woodard was recorded to be in possession of two guns, but told the Tribune they were not involved in the incident.
"Not at all. There was no violence, there was nothing," he said. "Both parties moved on. There was never any violation of that order by any party."
Woodard is running officially unopposed on the ballot, the only uncontested race for La Crosse Common Council this spring. But a write-in candidate, K.C. Cayo, has gained some traction.
In response to questions about the restraining order, Woodard brought up Cayo's past arrests for protesting in Washington D.C., saying, "I think that's also concerning."
It's standard practice for the Tribune to check criminal and public records for those running for public office.
Between September-October of 2018, Cayo was arrested in D.C. and given five tickets for matters such as obstructing or disrupting a gathering, records show.
Cayo told the Tribune they were arrested and ticketed while an organizer during protests against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
"In my activist work, I have engaged in nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience as a way to bring real change in our country. I have been arrested a number of times while telling my story as a survivor and while uplifting the stories of other crusaders during the Kavanaugh protests," Cayo said.
"Men who hurt women cannot keep being placed in positions of power, and sometimes, when our representatives are not listening, we need to get loud," they said. "I had the privilege to put my body on the line while advocating for positive, transformative change and justice."
The race for District 9 — which encompasses parts of the Washburn and Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhoods just south of Downtown — and other Common Council races will be on the April 6 ballot.
For voting information, visit MyVote.wi.gov.