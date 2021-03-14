La Crosse County adapting to seek public input for updated comprehensive plan

The La Crosse County Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee is expected to seek public input on updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan in the coming year, and will use a new platform that will make public engagement easier amid the pandemic.

The La Crosse County Executive Committee approved funding to use PublicInput.com to seek thoughts from the community as it works to update the plan before next spring.

“These are things that have really developed at a pretty high pace, as we got into COVID and obviously public engagement changed as we weren’t able to host public meetings,” county staff told the committee last week.

The new site offers tools such as surveys, polls, maps, photo sharing, as well as a hotline for individuals to submit comments without internet access.

“It’s really a powerful tool. We believe it will really help us as we still see the impacts of not really being together as much in person, but being able to engage a broad spectrum of people across the comprehensive planning process,” staff said.