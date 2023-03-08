Thirteen local nonprofits have been awarded grants for community events from La Crosse County. The events range from race fundraisers to art and holiday festivals.
The county's executive committee approved grant allocations for the 13 organizations and their events at its meeting Wednesday.
Last year, the county board reserved $90,000 from the over $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used to support nonprofits whose community events needed economic support due to the pandemic.
The county received 21 grant applications for a total request of $192,500. Applicants had to be a nonprofit in the county that hosts a community event or festival.
AVCAP Inc.’s Airport 5K and Open House was awarded its ask of $3,000.
People are also reading…
Grants of $5,000 each were awarded to Cia Siab, Inc. for its Hmoob American Day Celebration and 5K Fundraiser, the Coulee Council on Addictions for the recovery brunch and run and the Outdoor Recreation Alliance for the La Crosse Omnium bike race.
The following nonprofits will receive $8,000 each from the county:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 336 — Onalaska Community Days
Bangor Lions Club — Bangor Fun Daze
Bluff Country Tale Spinners — La Crosse Storytelling Festival & Other Storytelling activities.
Great River Festival of Arts — Great River Folk Festival
Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency — La Crosse Area Hmong New Year Festival
Pump House Regional Arts Center — Artspire La Crosse
St. Joseph’s Fireworks — 4th of July Fireworks
The Center, 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection — La Crosse PRIDE
West Salem Dairy Days — June Dairy Days