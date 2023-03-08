The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will consider joining a nationwide initiative working to reduce the number of people in jail with mental illnesses.

The initiative, called Stepping Up, launched in 2015 as a partnership between the Council of State Governments Justice Center, the National Association of Counties and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

Both the Judiciary & Law and Health & Human Services committees approved the resolution to join the initiative Tuesday. The resolution was first introduced at the county’s criminal justice management council.

The full county board will need to approve the resolution at its meeting March 16.

“This resolution, to me, is a clear signal that incarceration is not the right response to mental health concerns, and that there are better alternatives that are here in the county,” said Dillon Mader, county supervisor for District 30, at the judiciary committee meeting.

County jails provide mental health treatment services to an estimated 2 million people across the country each year. Rates of serious mental illness are three to six times higher in jail populations than the general population.

Stepping Up works to provide counties with resources and tools to effect comprehensive, cross-system changes that address the prevalence of mental illness and substance use disorders in local justice systems.

“This resolution is symbolic, but it’s also material in the sense that we get access to a large network of resources,” Mader said of the resolution.

Counties in Stepping Up are encourage to share resources, knowledge and ideas with other municipalities involved in the program.

Ways the county can reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in the jail — as suggested by the initiative — include gathering more data on incarcerated people with mental health issues, establishing a team dedicated to reducing the number, assess individual needs better during intake, examine treatment and service capacity in the jail and develop a plan with measurable outcomes.

Currently, the county human services staff addresses mental health concerns in the jail. The county’s 2023 budget appropriated about $95,000 and more than 1,900 hours in staff support for the jail.

More than 560 counties across the U.S. have joined the cause to reduce the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.

In Wisconsin, other counties that have signed on to Stepping Up include Ashland, Bayfield, Buffalo, Dane, Dunn, Eau Claire, Grant, Jefferson, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Pepin, Sauk and Waukesha.