La Crosse County Democratic Party offers endorsements, concerns

In addition, the group said it was concerned over Abraham's comments about the school resource officer program and calls for voters to only cast votes for him instead of three votes for separate candidates.

"His recent call on Facebook that voters only vote for him, instead of the full three votes for school board citizens are entitled to smacks of the kind of voter suppression tactics conservatives have been championing for years. Trying to game the system by asking citizens not to vote is undemocratic and should raise serious doubts about his candidacy," the group said.

This week the La Crosse County Democrats also issued an endorsement for candidate for mayor of La Crosse, Mitch Reynolds.

"Mitch Reynold's values align with progressive values. From environmental concerns to support for a living wage to the protection and empowerment of La Crosse's lower income and marginalized populations, Mitch advocates for a progressive and equitable agenda that will benefit every citizen of La Crosse," the group said.

Reynolds' opponent, Vicki Markussen, has alternatively turned down endorsements from political groups, hopeful to remain a neutral candidate.