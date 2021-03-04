La Crosse County Ethics Board to review O'Malley social media posts

A La Crosse County ethics committee is set to meet Thursday to review a series of social media posts from county administrator Steve O'Malley that have drawn criticism.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, but is not open to the public or media. The county will announce any decisions in the days following the hearing.

At last month's La Crosse County Board meeting, one supervisor called for an ethics review over a post O'Malley made after the death of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

"How sad that this hatred has escaped this existence for ever. If I believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for the likes of him. He never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect. Good riddence," O'Malley commented under a Tribune Facebook post linking to the story of his death.

O'Malley, who sits in an appointed position as administrator, apologized and defended the comment, saying it did not violate any La Crosse County policy.

