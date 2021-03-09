La Crosse County received more than $6 million to tackle the pandemic in last year

La Crosse County received more than $6 million in relief during the last year while tackling the pandemic, officials told the county Planning Committee Monday.

The funds, totaling to $6,416,146, were sourced from various different outlets, and helped the county with emergency operations, housing, cleaning and sanitizing, equipment, protective medical equipment and more.

"I think it's pretty amazing to think that we got over $6 million that came into our county for the variety of different things that need to be budgeted for during this time," La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse said.

"That's just mind boggling to me," Kruse said. "If you think about all the other counties also going through that. But that money went into the local economy in some large measures."

$2,185,907 of those funds came from the state's Routes to Recovery fund, which were originally funneled from the CARES Act. In addition, other departments received other grants and funding, including $1,569,429 for the health department and $1,925,775 to the county nursing homes.

Officials highlighted several of the details of the funding, but said that overall, all of the county's needs to help tackle the pandemic were covered under it.