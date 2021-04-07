La Crosse County sees slightly lower, 24% voter turnout Tuesday

Tuesday's election featured several local races around the La Crosse area, but brought a slightly lower number of voters to the polls this year.
According to the La Crosse County Clerk's unofficial report, there was a 24% voter turnout in the county Tuesday with 19,104 total ballots cast, down from the 32% turnout in 2019.
It was up, however, compared to the 2013 spring election, the last time there was a contested race for La Crosse mayor, which only saw a 21% turnout.
The city of La Crosse saw turnouts anywhere between 4-47% Tuesday among its 35 voting wards, with slightly higher turnout in the wards electing council members.
Turnout in the town of Campbell more than doubled from 2019, with 33% of registered voters heading to the booths this year to elect a number of new town board positions, including chair, amid the PFAS crisis.
The city of Onalaska saw between a 14-17% turnout, Holmen saw a 20% turnout, and West Salem and the village of Bangor saw 22% and 28%, respectively.
In the one statewide race for La Crosse County on Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly voted for winner Jill Underly. She received 67% of the vote, 12,192 tallies total to opponen Deb Kerr's 5,976.
Here is a list of results from other La Crosse County races:
City of Onalaska
Three candidates ran unopposed for three open seats on the Onalaska Common Council, easily clinching wins with 98% or higher of the vote.
Tom Smith received 542 votes for District 1, Dan Stevens received 408 votes for District 2, and Steven Nott received 482 votes for District 3.
Village presidents
Village presidents in Bangor, Holmen, Rockland and West Salem were also on the ballot Tuesday, all featuring unopposed candidates.
Three incumbents — Gary Althoff of Banger, Patrick Barlow of Holmen and Jon Hohlfeld of Rockland — earned re-elections, while West Salem voted in Scott Schumacher as its new president.
Each unopposed candidate earned 96% of the vote or higher.
The same four villages also elected three new trustees.
In Bangor, Todd Brownell received the most votes at 37%, with Michael Pfaff close behind with 36%. The third candidate, John McCue, received 27%, and all will fill the three open spots.
In Holmen, a close race chose three candidates out of four running for its trustee positions.
Douglas Jorstad and Rich Anderson each received 26%, while Dawn Kulcinski just edged out Sand Turner by a fraction of a percent to win the third spot.
In Rockland, Rand Rowell, Robert Rueckheim and Corey Wilson won their races for trustee, beating out one other candidate.
And in West Salem, three candidates easily won the three open spots, with Kevin Hennessey receiving the most votes, and Leroy Brown and Tom Curtis close behind.
Town of Bangor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Don Numsen
|84
|100%
|Supervisor 1
|Mark Spears
|82
|100%
|Supervisor 2
|Justin J. Peterson
|84
|100%
|Clerk
|Louisa M. Peterson
|83
|100%
|Treasurer
|Patsy Manke
|82
|100%
Town of Barre
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Ron Reed
|127
|99%
|Supervisor 1
|Robert C. Miller
|125
|99%
|Supervisor 2
|Roger Wolter
|127
|99%
|Clerk
|Ann Schlimgen
|130
|100%
|Treasurer
|Write-in
|5
|100%
Dino Stelloh received two write-in votes for Barre treasurer, winning with the most total votes, per the La Crosse County Clerk.
Town of Burns
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Steve Nuttleman
|146
|99%
|Supervisor
|Todd Caulum
|104
|47%
|Matt Hoth
|117
|53%
Both candidates for supervisor advance to two open seats.
Town of Farmington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Mike Hesse
|183
|98%
|East Supervisor
|Paul Lash
|183
|99%
|West Supervisor
|Greg Kastenschmidt
|173
|99%
|Clerk
|Crystal Sbraggia
|190
|100%
|Treasurer
|Jodi Anderson
|193
|100%
Town of Greenfield
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Tom Jacobs
|254
|97%
|Supervisor 1
|Andrew John Neubauer
|250
|99%
|Supervisor 2
|Kevin M. Timm
|253
|99%
Town of Hamilton
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Blaine Lee
|331
|99%
|Supervisor 1
|Paul H. Degenhardt
|317
|99%
|Supervisor 2
|Kevin Hoyer
|326
|98%
Town of Holland
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Bob Stupi
|502
|60%
|Ben Filter
|334
|40%
|Supervisor 1
|Chad M. Kosin
|262
|38%
|Kathy Warzynski*
|424
|61%
|Supervisor 2
|Jeffrey Herlitzke
|569
|99%
Town of Medary
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Linda J. Seidel*
|211
|55%
|Guy Valiquette
|170
|45%
|Supervisor 1
|Steve Elsen
|302
|100%
|Supervisor 2
|Dean Taylor
|293
|100%
Town of Onalaska
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Stanley Hauser
|542
|98%
|Supervisor 1
|Lucas Marcou
|287
|49%
|Jerry Monti*
|301
|51%
|Supervisor 2
|Sandy Thompson
|530
|99%
Town of Shelby
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Timothy Candahl
|662
|99%
|Supervisor
|Timothy Padesky
|572
|50%
|Renee Knutson
|576
|50%
Both candidates for supervisor advance to two open seats.
Town of Washington
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chair
|Daniel Korn
|75
|95%
|Supervisor 1
|Jerome L. De Florian
|78
|99%
|Supervisor 2
|Don Hundt
|78
|99%
|Clerk
|Barb Muenzenberger
|79
|100%
|Treasurer
|Cheryl Urbanek
|79
|100%
Bangor School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Village of Bangor
|Seth Hemmersbach
|214
|32%
|Lori Horstman*
|447
|68%
|Village of Rockland
|Tina Mathison
|522
|98%
|At large
|Lisa Horstman
|542
|98%
Cashton School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|David G. Brueggen
|22
|100%
Holmen School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chris Lau*
|1,738
|32%
|Amber Hackman
|984
|18%
|Jennifer Dieck*
|1,497
|27%
|Jennifer C. Westlie
|1,218
|22%
Melrose-Mindoro School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Becky Whalen
|144
|99%
Onalaska School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Tesia Marshik
|1,301
|35%
|Mark Cassellius
|1,218
|33%
|Aaron McDonald
|1,121
|30%
All three candidates win to fill three seats.
West Salem School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Kyle D. Boland
|652
|24%
|Robin Fitzgerald*
|816
|30%
|Tom Helgeson
|509
|19%
|Chris Peterson*
|718
|27%
Westby School Board
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Seat 3
|Craig E. Johnson
|16
|100%
|Seat 5
|Andrew Lipski
|15
|100%
Town of Holland referendum question on fire protection
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes*
|515
|62%
|No
|319
|38%
Bangor School District referendum question on funding
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes*
|446
|66%
|No
|226
|34%