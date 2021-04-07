 Skip to main content
La Crosse County sees slightly lower, 24% voter turnout Tuesday
La Crosse County sees slightly lower, 24% voter turnout Tuesday

Tuesday's election featured several local races around the La Crosse area, but brought a slightly lower number of voters to the polls this year.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk's unofficial report, there was a 24% voter turnout in the county Tuesday with 19,104 total ballots cast, down from the 32% turnout in 2019.

It was up, however, compared to the 2013 spring election, the last time there was a contested race for La Crosse mayor, which only saw a 21% turnout.

The city of La Crosse saw turnouts anywhere between 4-47% Tuesday among its 35 voting wards, with slightly higher turnout in the wards electing council members.

Turnout in the town of Campbell more than doubled from 2019, with 33% of registered voters heading to the booths this year to elect a number of new town board positions, including chair, amid the PFAS crisis.

The city of Onalaska saw between a 14-17% turnout, Holmen saw a 20% turnout, and West Salem and the village of Bangor saw 22% and 28%, respectively.

In the one statewide race for La Crosse County on Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly voted for winner Jill Underly. She received 67% of the vote, 12,192 tallies total to opponen Deb Kerr's 5,976.

Here is a list of results from other La Crosse County races:

City of Onalaska

Three candidates ran unopposed for three open seats on the Onalaska Common Council, easily clinching wins with 98% or higher of the vote.

Tom Smith received 542 votes for District 1, Dan Stevens received 408 votes for District 2, and Steven Nott received 482 votes for District 3.

Village presidents

Village presidents in Bangor, Holmen, Rockland and West Salem were also on the ballot Tuesday, all featuring unopposed candidates.

Three incumbents — Gary Althoff of Banger, Patrick Barlow of Holmen and Jon Hohlfeld of Rockland — earned re-elections, while West Salem voted in Scott Schumacher as its new president.

Each unopposed candidate earned 96% of the vote or higher.

The same four villages also elected three new trustees.

In Bangor, Todd Brownell received the most votes at 37%, with Michael Pfaff close behind with 36%. The third candidate, John McCue, received 27%, and all will fill the three open spots.

In Holmen, a close race chose three candidates out of four running for its trustee positions.

Douglas Jorstad and Rich Anderson each received 26%, while Dawn Kulcinski just edged out Sand Turner by a fraction of a percent to win the third spot.

In Rockland, Rand Rowell, Robert Rueckheim and Corey Wilson won their races for trustee, beating out one other candidate.

And in West Salem, three candidates easily won the three open spots, with Kevin Hennessey receiving the most votes, and Leroy Brown and Tom Curtis close behind.

Town of Bangor

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Don Numsen 84 100% 
Supervisor 1   
Mark Spears 82 100% 
Supervisor 2   
Justin J. Peterson   84 100% 
Clerk   
Louisa M. Peterson   83 100% 
Treasurer   
Patsy Manke 82 100% 

Town of Barre

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Ron Reed 127 99% 
Supervisor 1   
Robert C. Miller   125 99%
Supervisor 2   
Roger Wolter 127 99% 
Clerk   
Ann Schlimgen 130 100% 
Treasurer  
Write-in 100% 

Dino Stelloh received two write-in votes for Barre treasurer, winning with the most total votes, per the La Crosse County Clerk.

Town of Burns

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Steve Nuttleman   146 99% 
Supervisor   
Todd Caulum 104 47% 
Matt Hoth117 53% 

Both candidates for supervisor advance to two open seats.

Town of Farmington

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Mike Hesse 183 98% 
East Supervisor   
Paul Lash 183 99% 
West Supervisor   
Greg Kastenschmidt   173 99% 
Clerk   
Crystal Sbraggia 190 100% 
Treasurer   
Jodi Anderson 193 100% 

Town of Greenfield

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Tom Jacobs 254 97% 
Supervisor 1   
Andrew John Neubauer   250 99% 
Supervisor 2   
Kevin M. Timm 253 99% 

Town of Hamilton

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Blaine Lee 331 99% 
Supervisor 1   
Paul H. Degenhardt   317 99% 
Supervisor 2   
Kevin Hoyer 326 98% 

Town of Holland

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Bob Stupi50260% 
Ben Filter334 40% 
Supervisor 1   
Chad M. Kosin  262  38% 
Kathy Warzynski*    424 61% 
Supervisor 2   
Jeffrey Herlitzke 569 99% 

Town of Medary

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Linda J. Seidel*   211 55% 
Guy Valiquette 170 45% 
Supervisor 1  
Steve Elsen 302 100% 
Supervisor 2  
Dean Taylor 293 100% 

Town of Onalaska

Candidates Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Stanley Hauser 542 98% 
Supervisor 1   
Lucas Marcou 287 49% 
Jerry Monti* 301 51% 
Supervisor 2   
Sandy Thompson   530 99% 

Town of Shelby

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair  
Timothy Candahl   662 99% 
Supervisor   
Timothy Padesky 572 50% 
Renee Knutson 576 50% 

Both candidates for supervisor advance to two open seats.

Town of Washington

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chair   
Daniel Korn 75 95% 
Supervisor 1   
Jerome L. De Florian   78 99% 
Supervisor 2   
Don Hundt 78 99% 
Clerk   
Barb Muenzenberger 79 100% 
Treasurer   
Cheryl Urbanek 79 100% 

Bangor School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Village of Bangor      
Seth Hemmersbach 214 32% 
Lori Horstman* 447 68% 
Village of Rockland   
Tina Mathison 522 98% 
At large   
Lisa Horstman 542 98% 

Cashton School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
David G. Brueggen   22 100% 

Holmen School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chris Lau* 1,738 32% 
Amber Hackman 984 18% 
Jennifer Dieck* 1,497 27% 
Jennifer C. Westlie   1,218 22% 

Melrose-Mindoro School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
 Becky Whalen  144 99% 

Onalaska School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Tesia Marshik   1,301 35% 
Mark Cassellius 1,218 33% 
Aaron McDonald 1,121 30% 

All three candidates win to fill three seats.

West Salem School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Kyle D. Boland  65224% 
Robin Fitzgerald*   816 30% 
Tom Helgeson 509 19% 
Chris Peterson* 718 27% 

 Westby School Board

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Seat 3   
Craig E. Johnson 16 100% 
Seat 5   
Andrew Lipski 15 100% 

Town of Holland referendum question on fire protection

 Votes Percentage 
Yes*   51562%
No 31938% 

Bangor School District referendum question on funding

 Votes Percentage 
Yes*   446 66% 
No 22634% 
