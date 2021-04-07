La Crosse County sees slightly lower, 24% voter turnout Tuesday

Tuesday's election featured several local races around the La Crosse area, but brought a slightly lower number of voters to the polls this year.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk's unofficial report, there was a 24% voter turnout in the county Tuesday with 19,104 total ballots cast, down from the 32% turnout in 2019.

It was up, however, compared to the 2013 spring election, the last time there was a contested race for La Crosse mayor, which only saw a 21% turnout.

The city of La Crosse saw turnouts anywhere between 4-47% Tuesday among its 35 voting wards, with slightly higher turnout in the wards electing council members.

Turnout in the town of Campbell more than doubled from 2019, with 33% of registered voters heading to the booths this year to elect a number of new town board positions, including chair, amid the PFAS crisis.

The city of Onalaska saw between a 14-17% turnout, Holmen saw a 20% turnout, and West Salem and the village of Bangor saw 22% and 28%, respectively.

In the one statewide race for La Crosse County on Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly voted for winner Jill Underly. She received 67% of the vote, 12,192 tallies total to opponen Deb Kerr's 5,976.