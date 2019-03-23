La Crosse County ranks 38th out of 72 counties in Wisconsin in terms of health outcomes based on quality and length of life, according to the 2019 County Health Rankings. That's nine spots lower than last year.
The county also ranks sixth in the state for health factors, which measure behavior and community efforts to improve health. That is an improvement from ninth place last year.
The rankings are compiled by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
What the change in rankings says about public health in La Crosse is less clear, said Catherine Kolkmeier, director of the La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium.
"It’s difficult to get much out of the numbers because some counties may have improved or decreased their health measures," Kolkmeier said. In other words, while many indicators used to measure La Crosse County's health outcomes haven't changed much, Kolkmeier said, La Crosse County's place in the rankings did in relation to other counties.
In addition to comparing La Crosse's health indicators to the rest of the state, the data can also be used to gauge how public health in La Crosse County has changed over time.
The rise in premature death stood out in particular, Kolkmeier said.
Premature death is measured in years of potential life lost. When someone dies before age 75, the years of potential life lost is calculated as the difference between age 75 and their age at death.
In 2016, the years of potential life lost was measured at 5,000 years per 100,000 people, based on data from 2011 to 2013. In 2019, that number rose to 6,100 years per 100,000 people between 2015 and 2017.
Kolkmeier said she thought the rise was related to increases in overdose and suicides, which have also increased in that timeframe, though cancer and heart disease are the leading causes of death under age 75 in La Crosse County.
The good news is the data confirm that the county is putting its attention and effort in the right places, Kolkmeier said. The Better Together project addresses youth mental heath and reducing the risk of depression, while the Alliance to Heal focuses on the opioid crisis.
It's also worth noting that the data can mask racial and socioeconomic disparities when these numbers are averaged into a predominately white majority, Kolkmeier said.
Although the percentage of children under 18 living in poverty in La Crosse County (11 percent) is lower than the state average (15 percent), parsed data show that Black children (27 percent) and Hispanic children (42 percent) are disproportionately disadvantaged.
That's also the case for infant birth weights, teen births and flu vaccinations.
And health statistics for the Hmong, or any Asians, are not categorized in the data, Kolkmeier said. “That’s definitely something that’s masked.”
