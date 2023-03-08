The La Crosse County Executive Committee signed off on a plan for the county to enter into a settlement agreement with manufacturers and distributors of opioids Wednesday.

The settlement is the second from a multistate litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors that the county joined, along with 70 other Wisconsin counties, in 2018.

The full county board must approve the agreement at the county supervisors meeting March 16 for it to take effect.

According to county corporation counsel Megan DeVore, the second settlement is an estimated $2.7 million that will be distributed to the county over 10 to 15 years because each manufacturer and distributor is under a different settlement payout timeline.

This second batch of defendants includes pharmaceutical distributors such as Walgreens, Walmart and CVS and smaller manufacturers of opioids Allergan Finance and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the first settlement concluded and it was determined that La Crosse County would get $3.4 million, again paid out over nine to 18 years.

The defendants for that litigation involved opioid manufacturers such as McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

So far, the county has received about $780,000 from the first settlement which has been added to an account specifically for the opioid settlement money.

Pursuant to the settlement, the money is earmarked to address the mitigating effects of the opioid epidemic and preventative measures. The county board will be able to make decisions on how that is utilized in the community.

Part of the resolution before the county board includes signing two agreements, the first of which with the state agreeing to a settlement split of 30% to the state and 70% to the counties and cities involved in the lawsuit.

DeVore said this is the most favorable splitting of the settlement money across the nation, based on what she has heard from the representing attorneys, who are also working with other states and jurisdictions.

The second memorandum of understanding is between all the litigating government entities agreeing to a formula to split the remaining settlement money.

A formula was agreed upon to divide up the remaining 70% of the settlement by assessing the various amounts of opioids that were sold in each county, number of overdose deaths and out-of-home rehabilitation placements.