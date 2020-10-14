 Skip to main content
La Crosse elementary schools to return to in-person learning Oct. 26
La Crosse elementary schools to return to in-person learning Oct. 26

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

The School District of La Crosse announced Wednesday evening that students 4K-5th grade will return to in-person learning starting Monday, Oct. 26 as the area's COVID-19 conditions begin to improve.

In its weekly snapshot, the district indicated that while the area's seven-day average case rate is still high, at 26.9 cases per 100,000 people, its other metrics like positive test ratios, close contacts, origins and case rate trends were improving.

Students in 6-12th grades will continue with virtual learning through at least Nov. 1, but the district said families should prepare for more information in the next week for the potential of hybrid instruction for the middle schoolers starting Nov. 2 if conditions improve.

High school students will remain completely virtual at this time.

The school district decided to start its school year off completely virtual for the first month and monitor the COVID-19 conditions to determine if schools could reopen in two-weeks time.

This announcement comes as the county confirms that its 14th resident has died from COVID-19, another sign that severe disease is increasing in the area.

And while La Crosse hospitals report having enough space at this time, the state saw a record number of hospitalizations on Wednesday, on the opening day of its overflow facility near Milwaukee for overwhelmed hospitals. 

