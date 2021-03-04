La Crosse files lawsuit against 23 chemical manufacturers over PFAS contamination

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The contamination is believed to have stemmed from use of federally mandated firefighting foam at the La Crosse Regional Airport, owned and operated by the city, which sits just north of the impacted group of residents.

"Unaware of the dangers the chemicals contained in defendants' firefighting foam products, the city used these products at the La Crosse Regional Airport for routine firefighting training and to extinguish active fires and was required by the FAA to test these products annually," the groups said in a statement.

"Defendants were aware since the 1960s and 1970s that PFOA and PFOS were toxic, do not biodegrade, are persistent in the environment, move easily through soil and groundwater, and pose a significant risk to human health and health and safety; yet defendants elected to manufacture and sell products utilizing these chemicals without warning their customers, placing profits over public health and safety," it says in the complaint.

Included in the city's lawsuit are many companies involved in other legal battles around the country as many communities are beginning to understand the effects of the foam, including 3M which most notably settled for $850 million against the state of Minnesota, and Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard based in Marinette, Wis. which settled for $17.5 million, and more.