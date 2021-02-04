La Crosse firefighters forgo part of yearly raise amid pandemic, will try new scheduling

A new collective bargaining agreement for La Crosse firefighters was approved by a committee Thursday night, slightly reducing their pay for the year and outlining a new outlining a new scheduling system.
The new union agreement, negotiated by the International Association of Firefighters Local 127 and the city, was approved by the Finance & Personnel Committee unanimously for the 2022-2024 term.
But the new contract included a detail for 2021 still, cutting 1% of a previously-approved raise for the year, after union member firefighters approached the city with the idea, seeing the financial stress the pandemic has caused.
"None of us know how hard this pandemic will hit the community in the end, but we took the initiative to act now in one of the only ways the 86 of us could collectively," said fire captain Lance Tryggestad.
Firefighters were set to receive a 3% wage increase in 2021, but instead will receive only a 2% raise, a cut that could save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said.
"What you're doing here is beyond commendable," said council member and commissioner Doug Happel.
City officials said the agreement works for "both sides," and Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said he fully supports the new contract.
Between 2018 and 2020, over the last contract, firefighters received an 8% raise.
In the next term as laid out in the union agreement, fire officials will receive an additional 1% raise in 2022, and 3% raises in both 2023 and 2024.
Amid the contract is also an agreement to launch a trial run for a new scheduling system for firefighters.
Beginning in 2022, firefighters will begin operating on a 48/96 schedule system — where one works two back-to-back 24-hour shifts followed by a four-day consecutive break.
Firefighters will still work the same amount of scheduled hours each month as they currently do, officials said, and will result in an average 112 hour pay period.
It's only a small scheduling shift, where staff currently works 24-hour shifts every other day for three days, and then receives four consecutive days off.
To put a firefighters' work schedule into perspective, Chief Gilliam explained that by federal law, firefighters are required to work 56-hour work weeks — without overtime until after 53 hours — which equates to 30 eight hour shifts a month, and about 900 additional hours per year than the average 40-hour employee.
This new schedule will be on a trial system for the next few years, and officials will track its impact by polling employees, and will reevaluate the new process in mid-2024.
Additionally, a non-discrimination clause was also added to this newest union agreement.
"The Union and the City agree that there shall be no discrimination by the City or the Union against any employee covered by this agreement because of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, mental or physical disability, family status, age or membership in the union," the new clause reads.
The contract will go before the full council next week, where it is expected to be approved.