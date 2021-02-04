La Crosse firefighters forgo part of yearly raise amid pandemic, will try new scheduling

Between 2018 and 2020, over the last contract, firefighters received an 8% raise.

In the next term as laid out in the union agreement, fire officials will receive an additional 1% raise in 2022, and 3% raises in both 2023 and 2024.

Amid the contract is also an agreement to launch a trial run for a new scheduling system for firefighters.

Beginning in 2022, firefighters will begin operating on a 48/96 schedule system — where one works two back-to-back 24-hour shifts followed by a four-day consecutive break.

Firefighters will still work the same amount of scheduled hours each month as they currently do, officials said, and will result in an average 112 hour pay period.

It's only a small scheduling shift, where staff currently works 24-hour shifts every other day for three days, and then receives four consecutive days off.

To put a firefighters' work schedule into perspective, Chief Gilliam explained that by federal law, firefighters are required to work 56-hour work weeks — without overtime until after 53 hours — which equates to 30 eight hour shifts a month, and about 900 additional hours per year than the average 40-hour employee.