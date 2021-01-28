La Crosse Garden Terrace Apartments project receives national award

The planning for Garden Terrace began in 2016, but faced several hurdles before becoming a reality, including funding and construction challenges poised by a 100-year flood plain.

The complex was largely funded by community development block grant funding, or CDBG, given through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, that city officials said Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, went to bat for.

And for the North Side — an area of the city that sits in a floodplain and experiences frequent, unsubsiding water — developments are hard to complete, and the project was a welcome thought. To accommodate the floodplain, the structure was raised and an underground stormwater system was installed.

Officials said the success of the apartment project can be seen in residents that now call it home.

"When I visited with the residents, they spoke about how having a permanent home really restored their pride in themselves and brought them stability," said Caroline Gregerson, the city's Community Development Administrator.