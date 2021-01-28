La Crosse Garden Terrace Apartments project receives national award

The city of La Crosse and its nonprofit partners have received a national award for an affordable, community-centric housing project built in 2019.
The Garden Terrace Apartments on La Crosse's North Side received the 2021 Audrey Nelson Community Development Achievement Award from the National Community Development Association, city officials announced on Thursday.
The apartment complex is one of many affordable housing options created by the city in recent years, and features 50 units, 15 of those serving as permanent housing units for veterans experiencing homelessness.
The complex also includes a community center and greenhouse that operates in conjunction with the neighboring Kane Street Community Garden.
The full $10.6 million project was officially completed in 2019 and completely leased-out in 2020, and was developed by Impact Seven, a nonprofit affordable housing developer, and constructed by Borton Construction.
"The Garden Terrace Apartments and community center is a phenomenal example of a multi-year and multi-partner endeavor," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.
"La Crosse is proud to be honored for this project and I congratulate our citizens," Kabat said, as well as, "staff and partners who made this incredible project a reality."
The planning for Garden Terrace began in 2016, but faced several hurdles before becoming a reality, including funding and construction challenges poised by a 100-year flood plain.
The complex was largely funded by community development block grant funding, or CDBG, given through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, that city officials said Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, went to bat for.
And for the North Side — an area of the city that sits in a floodplain and experiences frequent, unsubsiding water — developments are hard to complete, and the project was a welcome thought. To accommodate the floodplain, the structure was raised and an underground stormwater system was installed.
Officials said the success of the apartment project can be seen in residents that now call it home.
"When I visited with the residents, they spoke about how having a permanent home really restored their pride in themselves and brought them stability," said Caroline Gregerson, the city's Community Development Administrator.
Specifically, the Garden Terrace project aided the city in reaching its goal of ending homelessness among veterans, the first city in the state to do so.
"The veterans' units at Garden Terrace were made possible through the commitment of all partners involved, and represents a cornerstone of local efforts to eliminate veteran homelessness," said Brett Gerber of Impact Seven.
The Audrey Nelson Community Development Achievement Award is given to five developments around the nation each year, and honors exemplary uses of CDBG funds. Nelson was a former leader of NCDA who was dedicated to serving low-income neighborhoods.
The city and its officials will be officially recognized for the award at a virtual NCDA conference on Friday.
