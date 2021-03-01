La Crosse GOP chair responds to fraud claims, says electors met "in case" Trump won legal battles

Chairman of the La Crosse County Republican County Bill Feehan responded Monday to claims he and other Republicans fraudulently attempted to certify Wisconsin's election results in favor of former President Trump, saying they are "false allegations."
Feehan said in an email to media members Monday that at the advice of legal counsel, he and nine other Republicans met in Madison on Dec. 14 to certify the election results for Trump, while they waited the results of several pending legal battles.
"If President Trump had ultimately won the state of Wisconsin, Republican electors would have needed to have met on that date, time and location in order for the results to be certified," Feehan said.
"This meeting was held at the advice of legal counsel, just in case the Trump campaign's legal efforts resulted in the campaign's favor," he said.
A complaint was filed earlier this month against Feehan and nine other Republicans, claiming they committed fraud when they met as electors, signing and sending the documents in favor of Trump to federal and state officials.
An official with the Wisconsin Elections Commission declined to comment on or confirm this detail, as the investigation into the complaint is pending.
"Efforts by a government union to characterize our actions as illegal are simply wrong," Feehan said.
The WEC will review the complaint filed by a Madison law firm on behalf of the Service Employees International Union Wisconsin State Council and decide whether to investigate or not.
Feehan appears to be the first Republican to make a public statement on the complaint so far.
One of the Republicans included in the complaint sits on the WEC, and according to reporting from Urban Milwaukee, could be able to vote on the matter unless he recused himself.
The groups behind the complaint also sent a letter to the Milwaukee County District Attorney, urging a criminal investigation into the allegations. The WEC could also refer its findings to the DA if deemed necessary.
