La Crosse GOP chair responds to fraud claims, says electors met "in case" Trump won legal battles

Chairman of the La Crosse County Republican County Bill Feehan responded Monday to claims he and other Republicans fraudulently attempted to certify Wisconsin's election results in favor of former President Trump, saying they are "false allegations."

Feehan said in an email to media members Monday that at the advice of legal counsel, he and nine other Republicans met in Madison on Dec. 14 to certify the election results for Trump, while they waited the results of several pending legal battles.

"If President Trump had ultimately won the state of Wisconsin, Republican electors would have needed to have met on that date, time and location in order for the results to be certified," Feehan said.

"This meeting was held at the advice of legal counsel, just in case the Trump campaign's legal efforts resulted in the campaign's favor," he said.

A complaint was filed earlier this month against Feehan and nine other Republicans, claiming they committed fraud when they met as electors, signing and sending the documents in favor of Trump to federal and state officials.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If President Trump had ultimately won the state of Wisconsin, Republican electors would have needed to have met on that date, time and location in order for the results to be certified," Feehand said.