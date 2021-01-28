La Crosse mayoral candidate proposes requiring referendums on future property tax hikes

One candidate running for mayor of La Crosse released a proposal Thursday morning to require a city-wide vote on future increases in property taxes.
Sam Schneider, the youngest candidate in the crowded race for La Crosse's top job, released the idea of a binding referendum in a statement after he pitched it in a pre-recorded debate that will air next week.
"This is the fairest and surest way to put downward pressure on property taxes, protect our senior citizens, and help make housing more affordable for both homeowners and renters," Schneider said in his statement.
In his proposal Schneider did not lay out specifics, saying officials would need to iron out exact benchmarks and details that would trigger such a referendum, but instead painted a broad picture of what it could look like.
"Whenever a major new project would raise property taxes by X percent, or on projects over X million dollars, the city would first have to conduct a binding referendum for the citizens of La Crosse to decide," he said.
The city of La Crosse saw a small hike in property taxes in the most recent budget because of the pandemic, with an estimated $36 annual increase for the average $150,000 homeowner. The increase received bipartisan support in the council, seen as a small compromise that was necessary to maintain city services.
A binding referendum would require city officials to act on the results of the vote — meaning, as an example, if residents voted against a certain tax increase, city officials would be bound to that decision. Other referendums, such as an advisory referendum, simply poll the community on an issue.
The state of Wisconsin requires binding referendums on certain issues, but largely leaves options open for municipalities, state law allowing both counties and cities to hold binding referendums for the purpose of validating a resolution or ordinance.
The city has used a binding referendum in the past, like in 2012 when the city voted against replacing the elected position of mayor with a city administrator, or in a 1998 vote that barred officials from spending taxpayer dollars for two years on a possible new road through the La Crosse River Marsh.
Property taxes are on many citizens' and officials' minds — including mayoral candidates — especially as the city eyes major projects over the next several years.
Current Common Council president Martin Gaul said in an information packet released at the start of his campaign that he thought taxes in the city were "unpleasantly high," but not compared to similar cities in the state.
Instead, Gaul justified having higher taxes than smaller, neighboring communities because of the regional leader La Crosse provides.
He proposed maintaining any increases with the rate of inflation, and expanding the city's tax base to keep up with major upcoming projects, like the River Point District, and that structural tax change needs to happen at the state level to help support municipalities more.
Other candidates have issued support for certain developments and projects in the works, such as the future of the old Kmart building, noting the impact they would have on growing the city's tax base.
A pair of debates between candidates will air next Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 1 and 2, hosted by WIZM. The debates will air from 6-8 p.m. each night, five candidates each.