La Crosse mayoral candidate proposes requiring referendums on future property tax hikes

One candidate running for mayor of La Crosse released a proposal Thursday morning to require a city-wide vote on future increases in property taxes.

Sam Schneider, the youngest candidate in the crowded race for La Crosse's top job, released the idea of a binding referendum in a statement after he pitched it in a pre-recorded debate that will air next week.

"This is the fairest and surest way to put downward pressure on property taxes, protect our senior citizens, and help make housing more affordable for both homeowners and renters," Schneider said in his statement.

In his proposal Schneider did not lay out specifics, saying officials would need to iron out exact benchmarks and details that would trigger such a referendum, but instead painted a broad picture of what it could look like.

"Whenever a major new project would raise property taxes by X percent, or on projects over X million dollars, the city would first have to conduct a binding referendum for the citizens of La Crosse to decide," he said.