La Crosse mayoral candidates talk political contributions in first debate since primary

The remaining two candidates in the race for La Crosse's mayor participated in their first debate since the primary on Wednesday night, answering a number of different questions on key local issues.
Candidates Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds participated in the livestreamed debate in-person at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, a different pace than the many virtual events from the past year, but it helped foster a livelier debate as residents try and differentiate in a nonpartisan race.
One question from a viewer in particular attempted to draw the two apart, asking each candidate if they had ever donated to a political campaign.
Both candidates, who are former broadcast journalists, said they had not donated to any campaigns, except for a one-off for Markussen that was related to her work.
"There may have been a contribution when I was with the Builders Association, to be honest I couldn't even tell you who it was because it was just part of the actions that we took at the time," Markussen said during the debate.
Public records show that Markussen donated $100 to Republican Mike Huebsch, former state Assembly member and speaker, in 2005, during her time with the La Crosse Area Builders Association.
Although neither candidate has donated to any campaigns in recent years, both said during the debate that their families or significant others likely contributed to campaigns in the past.
Dan Markussen, Vicki's husband, donated $199 to Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse, for his most recent bid for state Senate in 2020.
Additionally, he donated $200 to former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's re-election campaign in 2018, and $250 to former Republican Assembly member Scott Newcomer of the Milwaukee area.
Records showed that Reynolds has not donated to any political campaign, but his wife, Anna Krause, has donated just over $1,361 to federal Democratic campaigns between 2015-2020, including Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential race and progressive political action committees.
"My wife certainly has donated, and certainly did her best to get me a Russ Feingold sticker on the back of my truck one year, and I told her no. It was just not something I could do," Reynolds said.
Neither Vicki or Dan Markussen donated to any federal campaigns, and Krause did not donate to any state campaigns. Local campaign finance reports are held by local clerks and are not of immediate public record.
Aside from trying to pin candidates down on political alignment, the debate questions largely focused on issues plaguing the La Crosse area, trying to draw out plans each candidate had to tackle each.
One of the most looming issues for the area, and much of the country, is that of inequality, specifically around systemic racism.
Both candidates agreed the problem was top-of-mind, though both presented somewhat different strategies.
Reynolds, who has stood out as a more progressive-leaning candidate throughout the campaign, presented an intersectional solution to help bridge inequities.
This included finding ways to better use the city's tools to address housing discrimination, using federal funds to help end food deserts, and creating a city-wide broadband network, particularly to help students during virtual learning.
"We can do that," Reynolds said to each suggestion.
Markussen cast a broader net in addressing inequities, roping in that she would make sure to reach a wide variety of marginalized members of the community, including women, people of color, the LGBTQ and Islamic communities, and more.
"I pledge," Markussen said, "I will keep my door open to all of these communities, because I really see the role of city hall is to empower, to encourage diversity, and certainly to work with the committee inside of city hall to make sure that we are addressing some of the voices that do not feel heard."
Another firm stance Markussen made during the debate was in opposition to raising property taxes if elected.
"As part of my campaign I do not believe in increasing our property taxes. It's the number one thing I heard going door to door. So we have to be looking at, what is our income, and also how do we reduce those expenses," she said.
Markussen stood out by suggesting implementing a "public review" during the budget process.
"A lot of people don't understand the constraints on the city, and the balance that has to happen between the income and the expenses and what services do you look at. So creating a public review of that budget is very healthy and very beneficial," she said.
Markussen expanded on this idea of increasing public engagement with local government several times during the debate.
Both candidates agreed that re-funding quality of life services — the libraries and parks — were critical behind rebuilding the budget in 2022, and both committed to leaning on department heads in the process.
Reynolds specifically said that "nothing is off the table," when working on the expectedly complicated upcoming budget.
"While we're looking at budgetary limitations," he said, "nothing is off the table. Everything should be considered as we move into 2022."
Other topics hit on during the debate included political role models, supporting the arts, climate change and more.
Both candidates supported ongoing efforts to combat climate change in the city and publicly acknowledged the generational threat the crisis poses on the community.
But Reynolds stood out by throwing support behind a new idea of "on-bill financing," a program recently pushed by environmental groups, where residents could pay through their water bill for environmental home improvements such as new windows, better insulation or efficiency appliances.
"It's a newer idea, but something that's been tried elsewhere and something that's being talked about right now in La Crosse City Hall," Reynolds said.
"In some ways, everybody wins," he said of the idea.
Markussen said she would continue on with the city's current sustainability plan, and highlighted the collaboration with La Crosse County, energy efficient public facilities, electric buses, federal and state partnerships and education of citizens as some of the pieces that stood out most to her.
Housing will be a pivotal issue between the candidates, who somewhat drew lines during the debate as either social- or business-centric when it comes to addressing the city's housing stock.
Reynolds has put housing at the forefront of his campaign, one of the only candidates in the previous 10-person race to come out and support a Housing First policy, a progressive idea that primarily addresses homelessness.
Markussen also has housing near the top of her campaign, though her focus has been primarily in supporting new development and growth and updating the broader housing stock of the city, not just affordable housing.
It's important to note that Markussen's campaign has been partially funded by two prominent real estate developers in the La Crosse area.
Both candidates were also asked how many La Crosse Common Council meetings they had tuned-into this year — both saying only one — and if they supported the long-divisive North-South corridor projects that have been lingering for many decades.
"I never have been and I won't be" in support, Reynolds said of the projects, which often included ideas for a new highway through the city's marshlands and a fourway expressway from Onalaska to Downtown La Crosse.
Markussen did not come out firmly in favor or against the project, noting however that the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, which she once led, previously supported a portion of the plan, but that she also pushed back on it in the past because the project had no funding.
But ultimately she said it was important to keep it on the table.
"I still believe that we do not have the funding to make that project happen, and again, it's not worth bringing it up until that happens. It is important to have an enumerated project, because it keeps conversations at the state level around solutions for our community," Markussen said.