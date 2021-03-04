La Crosse mayoral candidates talk political contributions in first debate since primary

Another firm stance Markussen made during the debate was in opposition to raising property taxes if elected.

"As part of my campaign I do not believe in increasing our property taxes. It's the number one thing I heard going door to door. So we have to be looking at, what is our income, and also how do we reduce those expenses," she said.

Markussen stood out by suggesting implementing a "public review" during the budget process.

"A lot of people don't understand the constraints on the city, and the balance that has to happen between the income and the expenses and what services do you look at. So creating a public review of that budget is very healthy and very beneficial," she said.

Markussen expanded on this idea of increasing public engagement with local government several times during the debate.

Both candidates agreed that re-funding quality of life services — the libraries and parks — were critical behind rebuilding the budget in 2022, and both committed to leaning on department heads in the process.

Reynolds specifically said that "nothing is off the table," when working on the expectedly complicated upcoming budget.