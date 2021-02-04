La Crosse mayoral debates: Candidates talk housing, police reform, environment and more

Here are some of the key issues La Crosse’s 10 mayoral candidates hit during this week’s debates:

Housing

Candidates at Monday night’s debate were asked what they might do to combat homelessness and the city’s housing crisis if elected.

Some candidates, like Greg Saliaras and Mitch Reynolds noted that it was not possible to completely end homelessness, while in that same vein, Katherine Blanchard noted that some individuals choose to be homeless.

Still, all candidates agreed the city could play a part in limiting housing insecurities.

Reynolds was the only candidate to advocate for a Housing First approach — a policy stance that puts housing as the first building block to addressing broader societal issues, saying that existing models already in place need to be energized.

“When you think about what you need to accomplish in your life, you need to be able to feed yourself, you need to be able to work and care for your elders and care for your children,” he said, “you need to have someplace to live before you can do any of those things.”