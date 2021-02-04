La Crosse mayoral debates: Candidates talk housing, police reform, environment and more

Here are some of the key issues La Crosse’s 10 mayoral candidates hit during this week’s debates:
Housing
Candidates at Monday night’s debate were asked what they might do to combat homelessness and the city’s housing crisis if elected.
Some candidates, like Greg Saliaras and Mitch Reynolds noted that it was not possible to completely end homelessness, while in that same vein, Katherine Blanchard noted that some individuals choose to be homeless.
Still, all candidates agreed the city could play a part in limiting housing insecurities.
Reynolds was the only candidate to advocate for a Housing First approach — a policy stance that puts housing as the first building block to addressing broader societal issues, saying that existing models already in place need to be energized.
“When you think about what you need to accomplish in your life, you need to be able to feed yourself, you need to be able to work and care for your elders and care for your children,” he said, “you need to have someplace to live before you can do any of those things.”
Jessica Olson, who operates a two-generation property management company as a landlord, said she would make “tangible progress” on homelessness on day one if elected, and has outlined plans on the issue before.
Several candidates also agreed that addiction and mental health treatment go hand-in-hand with addressing homelessness, though differed on how to approach that intersectional work.
Police reform
All 10 candidates were asked about possible police reform in La Crosse. When asked about calls to defund police, no candidate outright endorsed it, though some were in favor of shifting or trimming funds from the department, but did not like the phrase used by activists over the summer.
Joe Konradt called the unrest over the summer “frightening,” and pledged to hear community members out that did not feel safe, part of a larger pledge he made to meet with constituents once a month if elected mayor to hear concerns.
Similarly, Vicki Markussen called the protests a “cry for a voice,” urging leaders to listen.
Before his campaign for mayor, Konradt also led a fundraising effort to equip La Crosse police with body cams, a step in the right direction to regulating policing, he and several other candidates agreed.
Other candidates advocated for more anti-racism and bias training, and many called for balanced support for community members who feel unsafe and for police.
Both Reynolds and Chris Stolpa seemed to be on the same page about shifting funds from police, though Stolpa more specifically called for the department to be audited and “cut the fat,” and use the extra funds elsewhere, while Reynolds said the reallocation of funds for the department might need to “constantly be adjusted or discussed,” a moving target of sorts.
Others agreed that combing through the expenses of the department to see if certain money could be better used was a good move.
Many took issue with the phrase “defund the police,” some saying its wording was misguided.
“‘Defund the police’ are words of attack,” Olson said, saying instead the community should lean on seeing diversity as “our strength.”
Redevelopment
The 10 candidates covered a range of different businesses and redevelopment topics on Monday and Tuesday, from the La Crosse Center expansion to the future of the Kmart site, to growing the city’s tax base and retaining business in the city.
By and large, most candidates agreed that the city should do more to retain business and grow its tax base — but varied on how to get there.
Some candidates said tax revenue should come first when deciding projects.
There was a small group of candidates who either supported or remained neutral to U-Haul’s move into the former Kmart site, a development that has been unsavory around the ecommunity. Some candidates said the property has sat vacant for too long, and U-Haul’s business will serve the city better than no development at all.
Others were opposed to projects, such as Konradt, who objected to a potential Ho-Chunk Nation development for River Point District, which has the potential to be tax exempt.
But other candidates said long-term investments were better overall for the city, and said holding out for the right mixed-use development for the Kmart site, for example, would serve better outcomes down the road.
Environment
No candidate running for mayor said during the debates that they would derail the city’s current environmental goals, specifically of becoming carbon neutral and dependent on 100% renewable energy by 2050.
But some candidates were weary about spending money on these practices in the coming years as the city recovers financially from the pandemic, while others had ways to build on the current path.
Saliaras specifically said he would not spend any city money on sustainability in the “next few years” if elected, and would instead look to state and federal funding for those practices. Other candidates agreed on taking “baby steps” toward the goal, not confident the issue of climate change could be fixed overnight.
In the meantime, many said, small achievements could look like preserving the blufflands and tackling immediate environmental threats like the PFAS contamination on French Island or the lead in the river marsh.
Martin Gaul, who supported the sustainability goal on the council, suggested creating a sustainability coordinator position at city hall to help the city stay on track, while Olson suggested converting the city to electric vehicles and Markussen pitched individualized steps such as training on proper recycling.
Parking
The five candidates on Monday night were asked about parking in the city, and most were in favor of adapting current parking practices, specifically advocating that leaders listen to community members on this issue.
Stolpa suggested pay-by-phone meters, specifically for downtown and campus areas, and noted it would be a way to also trim police spending.
Saliaras pitched increasing the downtown parking time limits to four hours, and supported altering the city’s alternate side parking based on snowfall, a move the council is currently weighing, calling current practices a “money grab.”
Both Olson and Reynolds gave middle of the road answers, saying it took balance to address the parking issue in the city. Blanchard’s feed was cut out during this question.
Power of officials
The five candidates on Tuesday night were posed with an interesting question about the distribution of power between elected officials and appointed ones.
Most said it was a balance issue, and agreed on the current order of power: That elected officials, like the mayor and council, have more power and more say because they are chosen by the community, whereas appointed officials that serve on boards and committees serve as experts that advise elected officials on their decisions.
The topic brought up issues of accessibility in city hall, though, and Zebulon Kemp said the happenings of city government should reach more people.
Gaul pushed back on the idea a bit, saying that communication could always be better, but that the community could also take a great interest in local government, and that the city is doing more than many think in terms of outreach.