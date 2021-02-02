La Crosse mayoral debates: Candidates work to stand out in crowded race

Just two weeks ahead of the spring primary, La Crosse's 10 mayoral candidates faced off in a set of debates this week, trying to make their mark in a crowded race.
In debates over Monday and Tuesday night hosted by WIZM News, the candidates, split into five for each night at random draw, faced questions on key issues in the community, including the environment, police reform, the housing crisis, parking, redevelopment and more.
The race for La Crosse's top job is filled with candidates from a range of backgrounds, from current city officials to business owners to passionate citizens — each bringing their own perspective to the issues.
Two of the candidates are current council members — though both are forgoing seeking another council term as they make bids for mayor — and each drew on voting records and experience with city staff during the debates. Both largely favor of maintaining the city's current path forward with minor tweaks.
When asked how the city could better invest in its roads, for example, council member Jessica Olson, who often took a balanced stance during the debates, said she trusts the existing process for road repair at city hall, leaning on the expertise of staff.
Similarly, council president Martin Gaul generally stayed in support of the current administration's work, specifically going to bat for the La Crosse Center expansion and the existing balance of power between the council and committees.
Candidates Sam Schneider and Mitch Reynolds similarly stood by much of the city's past actions, but had fresh perspectives to offer new ideas, such as Schneider's idea for a binding referendum for certain tax increases or Reynolds' support of a Housing First approach in the city.
One of the race's more progressive candidates, Chris Stolpa, struck a different tone on several issues from his opponents.
Stolpa often advocated for finding unique strategies on some of the city's top issues, such as using hemp in construction as an added environmentally friendly step for the city.
Stolpa, when advocating specifically for the use of "hempcrete," a building material made from the plant, questioned Olson on cannabis reform, claiming the candidate was against it.
"I'm very much in support of legalization of both recreational and medical marijuana in the state of Wisconsin," Olson responded. She was one of nine council members who voted in favor of lighter fines for cannabis possession in the city last year.
Other candidates drew on personal experiences to advocate for their leadership, such as Zebulon Kemp, who spoke on the skills he learned in the Navy as an example of ways he might lead as mayor, or Katherine Blanchard, who drew on the experiences of her dad, a former street worker, or her brother who experiences homelessness.
"I would love to see my brother have a place to live and be safe and have a job," said Blanchard. "I'm not the only family member who has a loved one who struggles with homelessness, and I'd like to see that fixed."
Candidate Greg Saliaras, who owns Soula's Cuisina in Downtown La Crosse, and is the only immigrant candidate, was focused on spending and business during the debates, often drawing on his relationship in the business community.
When asked about roads, Saliaras in-part noted that communication between businesses and city staff needs to be improved, pointing to instances where businesses have been given short notice when a road or utility would be closed.
"We have to make sure when businesses are involved," he said, "that the city takes a little bit more compassionate role."
Vicki Markussen similarly focused on a business, tax-growth approach during the debate, perhaps standing out as one of the few candidates to support the U-Haul project at the former Kmart site.
But Markussen, who has experience in journalism, tourism and nonprofit work, focused on working together when addressing key issues, pushing for more community-based strategies.
On the opposite end of the spectrum of current city officials stood candidate Joe Konradt, who criticized moves by the current administration and former city projects during the debates, including on regional cooperation, growing the city's tax base and working with community members.
"The people of La Crosse should be downright angry," Konradt said about regional cost sharing on things such as the La Crosse Center and airport. "It's about time to get leaders in this community who are willing to work with others."
The pandemic, expectedly added a layer to each issue during the debates, but perhaps most significantly during talks of the economy.
Specifically, when talking about spending in areas from environmental practices to new developments to police reform, many candidates cautioned against spending on "wants" while the city recovers in the next few years.
"Recovery from COVID gets in the way of everything," Gaul said, signaling the impact the unprecedented global crisis will have in the coming years.
This story will be updated with more details from the debate.