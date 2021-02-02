La Crosse mayoral debates: Candidates work to stand out in crowded race

"I would love to see my brother have a place to live and be safe and have a job," said Blanchard. "I'm not the only family member who has a loved one who struggles with homelessness, and I'd like to see that fixed."

Candidate Greg Saliaras, who owns Soula's Cuisina in Downtown La Crosse, and is the only immigrant candidate, was focused on spending and business during the debates, often drawing on his relationship in the business community.

When asked about roads, Saliaras in-part noted that communication between businesses and city staff needs to be improved, pointing to instances where businesses have been given short notice when a road or utility would be closed.

"We have to make sure when businesses are involved," he said, "that the city takes a little bit more compassionate role."

Vicki Markussen similarly focused on a business, tax-growth approach during the debate, perhaps standing out as one of the few candidates to support the U-Haul project at the former Kmart site.

But Markussen, who has experience in journalism, tourism and nonprofit work, focused on working together when addressing key issues, pushing for more community-based strategies.