La Crosse outdoor cafe program extended through mid-March

The city of La Crosse has extended its Outdoor Cafe Program for local businesses through the winter as the community continues to wage a war against the virus.

The program, initially launched over the summer, was created to allow restaurants and other businesses to offer its services outdoors, setting up shop in parking spots, sidewalks and other city-owned space.

Currently 19 bars, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops are participating in the program, which was initially set to expire this Friday, Nov. 13.

The extension will now allow businesses to participate through March 12, 2021, and anyone with an existing permit can continue to operate without renewing, as long as they inform city officials, or unless they want to expand their service area or liquor license.

For businesses who might participate over the winter, the city does not allow natural gas or propane heaters within enclosed shelters, open flames, or propane tanks indoors, and any outdoor heaters should not create tripping hazards.

One update to the outdoor cafe program is that standing is now allowed within the areas, but only one person per seat at a table is allowed to stand — in other words, a table with four chairs can have four people standing at it.