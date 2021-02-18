La Crosse park officials hire group for marsh study, approve land swap for new trail

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners received updates and approved next steps for some big projects for the city's parks Thursday night.
This includes hiring a company to conduct the hydrological study of the La Crosse River Marsh, a next step in the project which will help the city identify and implement a plan for any marsh degradation
The city will pay SmithGroup Incorporation $100,000 to conduct the multi-year study, a contract that did not need approval from the commission.
Specifically under the group's scope will be researching and establishing detailed short- and long-term projects to improve the marsh health, aid in making budgetary decisions, including assistance with donor funding and grants.
Under the umbrella of health of the marsh will include its ability to be a habitat for wildlife, its drainage and impact on flooding and its resilience to trail developments.
The board did take action on trading land for a new hiking trail in the works on Miller Bluff.
With the commission's unanimous approval, the city will undergo a "land swap" with a private property owner, after planners found the ideal trail map intersected with part of their property.
The owner showed interest in a swapping equal parts land for the project, city staff said.
The city will swap 2.35 acres on with Thomas and Kimberley Culp near Rim of the City Road.
City staff said the swap would not only help the city develop the trail to its fullest potential, but also bring in more tax revenue for the city.
"It's a direction the department feels that will be best for the trail," said Leah Burns with the parks department, noting that otherwise staff would need to head back to the drawing board.
"The city would come out of (the swap) getting a desirable trail route and the city would also receive some additional tax revenue out of the swap as well. So it seems like a win-win," Burns said.
The hiking trail is in early stages, but is expected to be one to two miles long, and has received early excitement from the community.
The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners acts as an independent committee and actions passed do not need additional approval from the full La Crosse Common Council.