 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse park officials hire group for marsh study, approve land swap for new trail
0 comments
top story

La Crosse park officials hire group for marsh study, approve land swap for new trail

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners received updates and approved next steps for some big projects for the city's parks Thursday night.

This includes hiring a company to conduct the hydrological study of the La Crosse River Marsh, a next step in the project which will help the city identify and implement a plan for any marsh degradation

The city will pay SmithGroup Incorporation $100,000 to conduct the multi-year study, a contract that did not need approval from the commission.

Specifically under the group's scope will be researching and establishing detailed short- and long-term projects to improve the marsh health, aid in making budgetary decisions, including assistance with donor funding and grants.

Miller Bluff hiking trail land swap

This map depicts about 2.35 acres of land that the city of La Crosse will swap with private land owners for the development of a hiking trail on Miller Bluff. The land highlighted in purple is owned by Thomas and Kimberley Culp, and will be swapped with the land in the blue rectangle, owned by the city.

Under the umbrella of health of the marsh will include its ability to be a habitat for wildlife, its drainage and impact on flooding and its resilience to trail developments.

The board did take action on trading land for a new hiking trail in the works on Miller Bluff.

With the commission's unanimous approval, the city will undergo a "land swap" with a private property owner, after planners found the ideal trail map intersected with part of their property.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The owner showed interest in a swapping equal parts land for the project, city staff said.

The city will swap 2.35 acres on with Thomas and Kimberley Culp near Rim of the City Road.

City staff said the swap would not only help the city develop the trail to its fullest potential, but also bring in more tax revenue for the city.

"It's a direction the department feels that will be best for the trail," said Leah Burns with the parks department, noting that otherwise staff would need to head back to the drawing board.

"The city would come out of (the swap) getting a desirable trail route and the city would also receive some additional tax revenue out of the swap as well. So it seems like a win-win," Burns said.

Leah Burns, recreation coordinator

 Burns

The hiking trail is in early stages, but is expected to be one to two miles long, and has received early excitement from the community.

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners acts as an independent committee and actions passed do not need additional approval from the full La Crosse Common Council.

Download PDF City contract and service plan with SmithGroup for marsh study
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News