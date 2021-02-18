La Crosse park officials hire group for marsh study, approve land swap for new trail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The owner showed interest in a swapping equal parts land for the project, city staff said.

The city will swap 2.35 acres on with Thomas and Kimberley Culp near Rim of the City Road.

City staff said the swap would not only help the city develop the trail to its fullest potential, but also bring in more tax revenue for the city.

"It's a direction the department feels that will be best for the trail," said Leah Burns with the parks department, noting that otherwise staff would need to head back to the drawing board.

"The city would come out of (the swap) getting a desirable trail route and the city would also receive some additional tax revenue out of the swap as well. So it seems like a win-win," Burns said.

The hiking trail is in early stages, but is expected to be one to two miles long, and has received early excitement from the community.

The La Crosse Board of Park Commissioners acts as an independent committee and actions passed do not need additional approval from the full La Crosse Common Council.

