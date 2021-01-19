La Crosse parking enforcement issued $265,000 fewer fines in 2020

The city of La Crosse parking utility issued about 28% fewer parking tickets in 2020, according to its year-end report that was presented to the Board of Public Works on Tuesday.
In 2020, the city’s parking enforcement issued 38,402 parking citations that totaled in $642,652.
That’s more than $265,000 less in fines than 2019, when 53,183 tickets totaling in $907,886 fines were issued.
This steep decrease comes after the city offered free parking for two months because of the pandemic, the report said.
Despite the decrease in tickets and fines, revenue from parking ramps only dropped slightly, with fewer fees paid at the pay stations, but an increase in permit revenue.
In total, revenue from the ramps for 2020 was $898,646 compared to the $959,819 racked up in 2019.
Transactions at the parking ramps were down about 29%, the report showed, and ramp permits purchased showed the biggest decrease at the La Crosse Center ramp, where the event complex’s operations were essentially frozen because of the pandemic.
Last year 187 vehicles were immobilized by police, and $48,610 was paid in immobilization fees.
Other highlights listed in the year-end report include that a curbside pick-up and deliver location was implemented and curbs were repainted in Downtown La Crosse, and stairwells and lobbies at the Main Street parking ramp were resurfaced and resealed.
The Board of Public Works also approved an updated 2021 parking plan on Tuesday, which largely makes updates to the city’s parking ramps.
Those improvements include installing license plate recognition technology in all parking ramps, which will capture license plate numbers as they enter the ramps, allowing transient parkers to bypass the pay station to start their free, three-hour parking session.
This new technology, the proposal reads, will help clear up confusion that surrounds the city’s free, three-hour parking process.
Occupancy signage for the ramps would also be installed to display the number of spaces available before a vehicle or patron enters the ramp.
Clearer signage and directions within ramps and along the street are also included in the proposal, as well as security camera improvements in ramps currently lacking surveillance.
Also included in the proposal is an expansion of pay-to-park parking zones, specifically near the hospitals and university districts later this year. The program was piloted recently, and officials think expanding it would help residents park more easily near their homes.
The city would offer residential parking permits so that residents would not need to pay each time they parked.
The parking utility website will also develop a clearer communication system to better explain ramp locations, permit processes and new developments and changes.
The proposal also calls for a new promotion of cycling in La Crosse, with plans to update and better market the current bike lockers that exist in the parking ramps, as a way to encourage more residents to cycle.