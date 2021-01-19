La Crosse parking enforcement issued $265,000 fewer fines in 2020

The city of La Crosse parking utility issued about 28% fewer parking tickets in 2020, according to its year-end report that was presented to the Board of Public Works on Tuesday.

In 2020, the city’s parking enforcement issued 38,402 parking citations that totaled in $642,652.

That’s more than $265,000 less in fines than 2019, when 53,183 tickets totaling in $907,886 fines were issued.

This steep decrease comes after the city offered free parking for two months because of the pandemic, the report said.

Despite the decrease in tickets and fines, revenue from parking ramps only dropped slightly, with fewer fees paid at the pay stations, but an increase in permit revenue.

In total, revenue from the ramps for 2020 was $898,646 compared to the $959,819 racked up in 2019.

Transactions at the parking ramps were down about 29%, the report showed, and ramp permits purchased showed the biggest decrease at the La Crosse Center ramp, where the event complex’s operations were essentially frozen because of the pandemic.

Last year 187 vehicles were immobilized by police, and $48,610 was paid in immobilization fees.